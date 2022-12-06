You Don’t Even Have to Type Your Dan Murphy’s Order, You Can Just Snap a Pic

Today’s machine learning news comes from a surprising Aussie staple: Dan Murphy’s.

The booze brokers have today announced it will be introducing an image search feature in the Dan Murphy’s app.

To use the feature, you’ll need the Dan Murphy’s app. Then, you simply snap a pic of a bottle of wine, that for example, you’re drinking while out, and the app will tell you if it’s available at Uncle Dan’s. The feature works basically the same way as Google Lens works within Google Images.

It’ll also give you a little bit more info on what it is you’re drinking – just as the page on the company’s website would display. From the app, you can then add that item to a cart if you wish to order online instead of visiting the store.

The app itself uses machine learning to identify over 25,000 drinks labels from images, Dan Murphy’s said.

The functionality has been developed by Endeavour Group’s digital arm endeavourX. endeavourX was formed in August 2019 to lead the digital and e-commerce capabilities for Endeavour Group. Endeavour Group Ltd is an Australian alcoholic drinks retailer, hotel operator, and poker machine operator that was spun off from Woolworths Group in 2021. They own Dan Murphy’s.

“This is a great and simple way for customers to find more information about a wine, beer or spirit they are enjoying at a restaurant or dinner party, and to see if it is available in their local Dan Murphy’s,” endeavourX director Claire Smith said.

“We are looking for ways in which we can use technology and innovation to continue to enhance the customer experience in our physical stores. The image search feature is a big step towards creating that seamless omni-channel discovery experience, helping customers browse and choose the right product while in store.”

The feature is available in the Dan Murphy’s app both through the Apple App Store and Google Play, and will also be rolled out to BWS app users in the first half of 2023.