Here’s How Much It Costs to Sign Up to Every Streaming Service in Australia

There’s no denying Australia’s streaming market has gotten a whole lot more crowded over the years. While each streaming service isn’t that expensive individually, once you bundle up all the options, it gets pretty ridiculous. For anyone wanting a piece of all the content all the time, that’s very bad news.

There are five primary streaming services in Australia right now: Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. There’s also Apple TV+ and newcomer Paramount+.

But that’s not all. In addition to all of the above, there are smaller, more niche services like Hayu, Shudder, Britbox and YouTube Premium — all of which contain unique programming as well. There’s also Plex and Ozflix which aren’t subscription based, but the latter does charger per movie.

In the interest of public service journalism, we decided to crunch the numbers for you to better understand what it’ll cost to subscribe to every streaming service in Australia. (Spoiler: It’s a lot.)

How much do the main streaming services cost in Australia?

Let’s say you want to join all the major services at the cheapest price available.

A Netflix Basic account is now $10.99 (but you can also opt for the ads version, at $6.99), Stan and Binge start at $10 each, Disney+’s price is now $13.99, while Amazon Prime Video is $6.99. That’s $51.97 per month. Adding in Apple for $7.99 will bring the total up to $59.96.

So, it’s nearly $60 per month to join each service at the basic level if you want to watch content for days.

If you want to introduce Paramount+ into the fold, that’ll set you back an additional $8.99 each month. This brings the running total to $68.95 – yikes.

Those basic subscriptions on Stan, Binge and Netflix, however, only let you use a single screen at once and they don’t come with basic HD, which is a pretty average offering in 2022. You’ll likely want to upgrade.

Bumping up Netflix, Binge and Stan to the mid-tier level offering ($16.99, $14 and $14, respectively) will add another $13 – now you’re at $81.95.

And if you want all the bells and whistles?

For the sake of this example, let’s take a look at the premium subscriptions for every one of the main services. What would that cost?

Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and Paramount+ remain the same. Netflix jumps to $22.99, Binge moves to $18 and Stan increases to $19 per month. If you’d like Stan Sport too, that’s another $10.

That leaves us at $106.95 every month.

You can shave off a couple of dollars by signing up to Disney+ at an annual rate of $139.99. That brings the monthly cost down to $104.63 per month.

Adding to this bundle again is the option to sign up for Prime Video Channels on Amazon Prime, which gives you 12 optional channels, all with additional costs.

Prime Video Channels includes: Paramount+($8.99/month), hayu ($6.99/month), STARZPLAY ($3.99/month), MGM ($4.99/month), AMC+ ($8.99/month), Acorn TV ($6.99/month), Shudder ($6.99/month), OUTtv ($3.99/month), The Great Courses ($7.99/month), iwonder ($6.99/month), DocPlay ($7.99/month) and Love Nature ($3.99/month).

All of that totals out at $78.88. But there are double-ups between some of the Prime Video Channels and popular streaming services we’ve already included in this list, like Paramount+. So, for the sake of simplicity, we’ve taken those out of the sum here.

Removing double-ups Paramount+, hayu, Acorn TV, Shudder, iwonder and DocPlay leaves us at $33.94 in additional costs for extra channels. Add that to the premium subscriptions listed above, and you’re looking at $138.57.

How much do the other streaming services cost?

That’s just the major streaming options.

Hayu is $6.99, Shudder is $5.99 per month, Crunchyroll starts at $7.99 (up to $9.99) and YouTube Premium is $14.99.

Getting even more niche, there’s also Acorn TV at $6.99, DocPlay at $7.99, iwonder at $3.50 and British comedy and drama streaming service BritBox is $8.99 per month.

Let’s say you want a dosage of reality TV with Hayu, some horror titles with Shudder, anime favourites on Crunchyroll, British television on Acorn TV and Britbox, YouTube’s best offerings with Premium and you choose one of the documentary services, DocPlay. You’ll basically be securing yourself access to a whole lot more than you could ever possibly chew on.

All of that costs $59.93.

Let’s add that to our exorbitant figure, and you’ll have yourself a monthly bill of $198.50. Tack on a Foxtel subscription with bundles ranging from $49 to $109 per month and you’re looking at anywhere between $247.50 and $307.50 per month.

Over 12 months, this figure totals $3,690.

There are others not included in this list because there is simply too much to take into account. Various sports subscriptions like Kayo ($25 for basic or $35 for premium) will also jack up the price, as a start. The point is there’s a lot out there, and that figure will only rise as more options are introduced into Australia.

Of course, it’s not likely you’ll join all these services at once but with them all offering juicy exclusive shows to grab your attention and your money, it’s going to be tough to prioritise.

Thankfully, most of the services allow you to stream with multiple screens at once meaning you can share the cost (hopefully) with friends or family, bringing a $10 per month service down to $5 or $2.50 in an ideal world.

We’re getting more content than ever before, but as we start reaching similar costs to cable TV prices, have we lost the point of introducing affordable streaming in the first place?

Now that you’ve been hit with the cost, over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers if you’re looking to cull. Each month, we also update the list of everything Gizmodo-adjacent coming to streaming services, with our ‘What’s new on Netflix, Prime Video, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Disney+ and Shudder?’ master guide.

This article has been updated since it was first published.