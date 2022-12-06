Don’t Break a Sweat With These Gift Ideas for Your Fitness Loving Friend

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re Christmas shopping for someone who loves to keep active or spends a lot of time at the gym, it’s a great idea to find them a gift that will help them prioritise their fitness goals. And if you’re buying for someone who has been looking to up their fitness levels, who knows, these gifts might be the kick they need to stick to their New Year’s resolution to exercise more.

From the latest fitness watch to massagers and the ever-popular Ring Fit Adventure, here’s our roundup of the best Christmas gifts for your active mates.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Christmas gift ideas for fitness fiends and gym lovers

Garmin smartwatch

This first one’s a no-brainer. If your friend is getting into fitness and hasn’t invested in a smartwatch yet, now’s definitely the time. Kogan is currently running a massive Christmas sale, which includes up to $500 off select Garmin smartwatches, which makes them a hard gift idea to turn down.

These smartwatches are a great way to keep track of your exercise routine and help improve your performance. Depending on which one you pick up, like the Fenix 6 or Forerunner, these Garmin smartwatches are also able to track your heart rate and blood oxygen saturation levels. Others, like the Vivoactive 4, will also provide feedback on your hydration levels, respiration and sleep.

Here are a few highlight Garmin deals:

Ring Fit Adventure

If either your giftee owns a Nintendo Switch, you can’t look past Ring Fit Adventure. It’s a video game that lets you embark on an epic adventure using real-life exercise moves. By sliding one Joy-Con into the provided Ring-Con and the other into its leg strap accessory, the game will register your movements as you squat, flex and leap your way through various challenges. Ring Fit Adventure is a fun game, no matter your fitness level, and a solid gift idea for gamers and non-gamers alike.

Where to buy Ring Fit Adventure: Amazon Australia ($89) | eBay ($108.95) | Kogan ($99)

Portable Mini Exercise Bike

If you work in a sedentary job, you’ll know that keeping active is especially difficult. With hybrid workplaces becoming increasingly common, your steps are sure to be down without the daily walk to the office. Having a portable mini exercise bike beneath your desk can be a great way to take a breather from your stressful workload. Just set a timer for five minutes and peddle away.

Where to buy the Portable Mini Exercise Bike: Catch ($64.05) | eBay ($62.90)

Fingerprint Padlock

This is the smart gadget you never knew you needed. If you know someone who wants to safeguard their belongings in the gym locker room, this fingerprint padlock will be their new best friend. Rather than bothering to remember what their locker combination is, all they need to do is press their finger against the padlock’s screen and open sesame. No more wasted time struggling to enter your locker’s combination.

Where to buy the Fingerprint Padlock: Amazon Australia ($51.69)

JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Work out wherever you go with this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. Simply clip this carabiner onto your bike or backpack and listen to all your favourite tunes while out and about.

Where to buy the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: eBay ($75.80) | JBL ($69.95) | Kogan ($78.18)

Water Bottle With Time Markings

Here’s your friendly reminder to drink some water today.

While it’s good to sweat yourself silly during a workout, it’s just as important to stay hydrated. To help your fit friend can keep track of their intake, gift them this 1L water bottle. It features time markings from 8am through to 7pm. That way, they’ll always be able to keep track of how much they’ve sipped throughout their day.

Where to buy the Water Bottle With Time Markings: eBay ($15.49) | Kogan ($18.99)

RENPHO Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

After a long day of running or whatever exercising people do, muscles tend to hurt. To help alleviate the discomfort, treat your friend or family member to a heated shiatsu back and neck massager for a little bit of muscular relief. Their partners will certainly be pleased if it means not being guilted into giving them back rubs after every workout. This is the kind of exercise gift that keeps on giving.

Where to buy the RENPHO Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager: Amazon Australia ($59.99) | Kogan ($87.95)

Garmin Edge 530 Bike GPS

If you know someone who’s mad about cycling, they’ll love this dandy device. The Garmin Edge 530 Bike GPS can be attached to their handlebars to measure time, distance and speed while riding, along with dynamic performance insights to help boost your training. It comes preloaded with the Garmin Cycle Map, which will give them turn-by-turn directions and navigation alerts for popular routes, along with alerts if they ever head off track.

Where to buy the Garmin Edge 530 Bike GPS: Catch ($419.99) | eBay ($386.86 with the code XMAS10) | Kogan ($419.99)

Norflex Spin Bike

No fitness gift guide is complete without also including a spin bike, which will definitely not sit in the corner of the room collecting dust. If you know someone who has a home gym setup, this gift could be the key piece that they’ve been missing.

Spin bikes are great for people without too much time on their hands. You can just jump on, pump out a 10-minute bike ride, have a shower and then move on with your day, all within the comfort of your house. It’s also great if you tend to be a couch dweller and are game-enough to work out and watch Netflix in the same instance. This one also happens to come with an exercise ball handy in case you need to do some stretches afterwards.

Where to buy the Norflex Spin Bike: Catch ($359) | eBay ($359) | Kogan ($359)

RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager

After a long day of any sort of movement, exercise or Christmas shopping, most feet are in need of some serious rest and relaxation. Make your friend the best and most bougie version of themselves with a foot massager. The most useless useful product ever designed, the shiatsu foot massager will heat and knead your human hooves into nirvana and, honestly, everyone deserves one.

Where to buy the RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager: Amazon Australia ($159.99) | eBay ($197.95 with the code XMAS10) | Kogan ($219.95)

Gizmodo Australia’s Christmas gift guides