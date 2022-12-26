‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
All the Best Tech Deals From This Year’s Boxing Day Sales

Published 3 hours ago: December 26, 2022 at 12:50 pm
Filed to:boxing day
boxing day 2022Dealsebay
Image: Dyson/Sonos
It’s the very last major shopping event of the year! The Boxing Day sales are finally upon us, and it’s time to grab a bargain.

While there’s no strict time limit to the grand event, you’ve probably noticed that a few of the sales kicked off a tad early but should stick around until New Year’s. Whether you’re after a new Dyson vacuum cleaner or pair of headphones, we’ve got you covered with all of the best deals you can claim online. After all, nobody likes to get trampled by all the serial Boxing Day fanatics.

Here are all of the best tech-based Boxing Day 2022 sales that you can currently grab.

Best Boxing Day 2022 sales for tech

sonos black friday cyber monday sale
Image: Sonos
  • Sonos — Up to $300 off select products:
    • Arc – now $1,199 (save $300)
    • Beam – now $549 (save $150)
    • Move – now $549 (save $150)
    • One SL – now $229 (save $60)
    • Sub (Gen 3) – now $879 (save $220)
  • Anker – Save up to 50% on tech accessories including cables, power banks and USB wall chargers
  • Belkin – Get up to 35% off wireless chargers, headphones and more
  • Bose – Up to 45% off sound bars and portable speakers
  • Canon – Up to 15% off cameras
  • ELEGOO – Save up to 35% on a 3D printer and resin
  • Eufy – Up to 30% off
  • Ezviz Security – Get up to 25% off indoor and outdoor security cameras
  • The Good Guys — Save on a range of tech including laptops, projectors and more.
  • Furbo – 25% off 360-degree pet camera
  • MyDeal – Save an extra $10* on purchases $75 and over using the code BOXING.
  • JBL – Up to 68% off audio
  • Meross – Up to 36% off smart home gadgets
  • Nanoleaf – Up to 20% off all smart lighting.
  • Philips – Up to 44% off TVs
  • Philips Hue – Get up to 27% off smart lighting
  • Samsung – 53% off Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
  • Sennheiser – Up to 55% off headphones and earbuds
  • Shokz – Up to 30% off headphones and earbuds
  • Sony – Save on TVs, soundbars and headphones
  • SoundPeats – Enjoy savings on selected headphones, wearables and earbuds
  • Swann Security – Save up to 40% on security camera systems
  • Yamaha – Score up to 57% off earbuds and speakers

Best Boxing Day 2022 sales for PC gear

Boxing Day 2022: PC deals
Image: Dell

Best Boxing Day 2022 sales for gaming

Boxing Day 2022: Horizon Forbidden West
Image: Sony

Best PS4 and PS5 deals

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Best Xbox deals

Best Boxing Day 2022 sales for home and kitchen

Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum
Image: Dyson

This article has been updated since its original publication.

