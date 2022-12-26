All the Best Tech Deals From This Year’s Boxing Day Sales

It’s the very last major shopping event of the year! The Boxing Day sales are finally upon us, and it’s time to grab a bargain.
While there’s no strict time limit to the grand event, you’ve probably noticed that a few of the sales kicked off a tad early but should stick around until New Year’s. Whether you’re after a new Dyson vacuum cleaner or pair of headphones, we’ve got you covered with all of the best deals you can claim online. After all, nobody likes to get trampled by all the serial Boxing Day fanatics.
Here are all of the best tech-based Boxing Day 2022 sales that you can currently grab.
Best Boxing Day 2022 sales for tech
- Sonos — Up to $300 off select products:
- Arc – now $1,199 (save $300)
- Beam – now $549 (save $150)
- Move – now $549 (save $150)
- One SL – now $229 (save $60)
- Sub (Gen 3) – now $879 (save $220)
- Anker – Save up to 50% on tech accessories including cables, power banks and USB wall chargers
- Belkin – Get up to 35% off wireless chargers, headphones and more
- Bose – Up to 45% off sound bars and portable speakers
- Canon – Up to 15% off cameras
- ELEGOO – Save up to 35% on a 3D printer and resin
- Eufy – Up to 30% off
- Ezviz Security – Get up to 25% off indoor and outdoor security cameras
- The Good Guys — Save on a range of tech including laptops, projectors and more.
- Furbo – 25% off 360-degree pet camera
- MyDeal – Save an extra $10* on purchases $75 and over using the code BOXING.
- JBL – Up to 68% off audio
- Meross – Up to 36% off smart home gadgets
- Nanoleaf – Up to 20% off all smart lighting.
- Philips – Up to 44% off TVs
- Philips Hue – Get up to 27% off smart lighting
- Samsung – 53% off Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
- Sennheiser – Up to 55% off headphones and earbuds
- Shokz – Up to 30% off headphones and earbuds
- Sony – Save on TVs, soundbars and headphones
- SoundPeats – Enjoy savings on selected headphones, wearables and earbuds
- Swann Security – Save up to 40% on security camera systems
- Yamaha – Score up to 57% off earbuds and speakers
Best Boxing Day 2022 sales for PC gear
- ASUS – Save on laptops, mesh routers and PC accessories
- Dell – Take up to 25% off Dell and Alienware laptops
- The Good Guys:
- HP — Save up to 40% off.
- JB Hi-Fi — Big savings on your favourite tech brands including Apple, Lenovo and more.
- Lenovo — Up to 51% off selected PCs.
- LG – Get up to 26% off monitors
- Logitech – Score up to 50% off keyboards, mice, headphones and more
- Microsoft — Up to 20% off selected products.
- PRISM – Up to 41% off monitors
- Razer – Up to 55% off
- Redragon – Take up to 39% off keyboards and mice
- SteelSeries – Score up to 37% off gaming headsets and peripherals
- TP-Link – Up to 40% off mesh Wi-Fi routers
Best Boxing Day 2022 sales for gaming
Best PS4 and PS5 deals
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5) – now $19 (down from $78)
- Let’s Sing 2023 (PS5) – now $22.95 (down from $59.95)
- Oddworld Soulstorm: Day One Edition (PS4) – now $43.95 (down from $79.95)
- F.I.S.T. Forged in Shadow Torch (PS4) – now $29.95 (down from $59.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) – now $39 (down from $109.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) – now $39 (down from $124.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5) – now $39 (down from $94.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Gold Edition (PS5) – now $64 (down from $124)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) – now $39 (down from $109.95)
- The Ascent Cyber Edition (PS4) – now $44 (down from $99.95)
- The Quarry (PS5) – now $29 (down from $99)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) – now $28 (down from $79.95)
Best Nintendo Switch deals
- Destroy All Humans! – now $36.95 (down from $59)
- F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch – now $29.95 (down from $59.95)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition – now $57.45 (down from $79.95)
- House of the Dead (Remake) – now $36.95 (down from $59.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $44 (down from $89.95)
- Let’s Sing 2023 – now $23.95 (down from $59.95)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – now $50.45 (down from $79.95)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – now $57.95 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond – now $49.50 (down from $79.95)
- Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo – now $29.95 (down from $49)
Best Xbox deals
- Arcadegeddon – now $29.95 (down from $59.95)
- Evil West – now $69 (down from $99.95)
- Gotham Knights (Deluxe Edition) – now $88.95 (down from $149.95)
- Let’s Sing 2023 (2 Mic Bundle) – now $59.95 (down from $99.99)
- Maneater Apex Edition – now $22.95 (down from $36)
- MX vs ATV Legends – now $29.95 (down from $59.95)
- Oddworld Soulstorm: Day One Edition – now $42.95 (down from $79.95)
- Sniper Elite 5 – now $69.95 (down from $99.95)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – now $39 (down from $79.95)
Best Boxing Day 2022 sales for home and kitchen
- Dyson — Up to $400 off select vacuums and up to $300 off air purifiers.
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ – now $799 (down from $1,199)
- Dyson V15 Detect Complete – now $1,249 (down from $1,549)
- Dyson Purifier Cool – now $599 (down from $899)
- Ecovacs – Up to 60% off bestselling robot vacuums
- Ergotune – 25% off ergonomic office chairs
- Godfreys – Up to $400 off Australia’s top vacuums and cleaning solutions.
- eBay – Big deals across your favourite brands:
- Appliances Online — Save on kitchen appliances, TVs, heating and more.
- Roborock – Up to 30% off robot vacuums
- iRobot – Save up to 39% on robot vacuum cleaners
- KitchenAid — Up to 20% off selected styles.
- Nespresso — $100 off all Nespresso Vertuo Bundles.
- Booktopia — Up to 75% off select books and gifts.
- Kogan – Save up to 70% homewares and appliances
- Frenchie — Buy one, get one 50% off.
- Yoni Pleasure Palace — 25% off storewide using the code BOXINGDAY2022.
- Lovehoney — Up to 60% off select products.
- Wild Secrets — Up to 70% off everything.
This article has been updated since its original publication.