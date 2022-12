Behold, Doctor Who’s Fifteenth Doctor

The BBC has released the first official look for Ncuti Gatwa’s season of Doctor Who, where he’ll be taking over for Jodie Whitaker as the Fifteenth Doctor. Also pictured is his companion, as played by Millie Gibson.

Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/x1pUBGAPPN — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 17, 2022

