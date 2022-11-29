The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has a New Trailer That Goes Full Mario Kart

Even though a second trailer is now here, it’s still a little hard to fully fathom that this is real: Nintendo teamed up with Illumination and made a full-on animated Super Mario Bros. movie. And while the first trailer focused more on the franchise’s villain, Bowser, this one shifts to those loveable Italian plumbers, Mario and Luigi, and the many, many games they lead.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming April 7, 2023, and, yes, Chris Pratt is still voicing Mario. We hear a bit more of his controversial accent here, as well as more from his brother Luigi (Charlie Day), the rest of the cast, and many many links to all sorts of Mario games including Donkey Kong, Smash Bros. and yes, even Mario Kart. Check out the latest trailer.

As you see at the end there, besides Pratt and Day, Anya Taylor-Joy is Peach, Jack Black is Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is Toad, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen is Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson is Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco is Spike. Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario from the video games, will also appear.

And those voices aside, you can fully see in this trailer just how beautiful and colourful the film’s animation is. The teams are dealing with this film like the mega-franchise it is, at least visually. We’re still not 100% sold that the film itself will live up to the expectations of a brand that has been around, in some form or another, for almost half a century. But if it is, and the movie is a hit, the mind races to think about other movies Nintendo might finally be comfortable doing. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is not just the start of a potential Mario franchise, it’s a potential start of a Nintendo Cinematic Universe.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to theatres April 7. Tell us what you think of the trailer below.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.