The Road to Indiana Jones 5 Officially Begins

This is super embarrassing and I probably shouldn’t admit it, but last night I had a dream about Indiana Jones 5. I dreamed I was watching the new trailer and when I woke up, I was so sure that I saw the future, I actually checked my phone to see if Disney and Lucasfilm had released it. They hadn’t but hours later, I found out my mind hadn’t completely turned to chilled monkey brains. The road to Indiana Jones 5 is officially beginning this week.

Empire Magazine put up a cryptic tweet today that just said “Ready for Adventure?” with the promise of “the ultimate world exclusive “ at 5 p.m. GMT. A fan asked Indy 5 director James Mangold “Could it be?”, to which the Logan helmer replied, “It could be.”

Prepare for the ultimate world-exclusive.



Tomorrow. 5pm. pic.twitter.com/YZCjCj29vQ — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) November 17, 2022

So, on Friday at 5 p.m. in the UK (which is noon on the East Coast of the U.S. and 9 a.m. on the West Coast) we should get a brand new look at Indiana Jones 5. (Not our first look, mind you; that already happened in this teaser image, followed by the unreleased D23 Expo trailer.) In addition to new images, the article is also sure to give us the first considerable information on the plot of the film, its timeline, maybe the MacGuffin, all that good stuff. Which, as an Indy fan, is really what fans are craving.

But don’t forget that Empire is a magazine. This is not going to be the trailer. The trailer is likely to show up before the end of the year though, with the prevailing rumour that it might be released alongside Avatar: The Way of Water, if not sooner. And we’ve heard that it’ll be with the trailer, and not before, that fans finally get the film’s full title. Which, despite it being blasted all over early materials, is not just “Indiana Jones.” It’ll have a traditional Indy title. Which could very well be on a teaser poster too.

Once we have that plot info, a few images, a teaser poster, and trailer, it’s off to the races, with all eyes set on June 30, 2023, when Indiana Jones returns to the big screen for the last time. Probably. But all of that begins later this week and I don’t need to have a geeky dream to confirm it.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.