The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Was the First Marvel Studios Project Created for Disney+

Only the mind of director James Gunn could have light-bulbed the idea to create a new Marvel Studios holiday tradition with his Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

“It is the first thing ever conceived from Marvel Studios for Disney Plus,” shared Kevin Feige in a new behind the scenes featurette. “On the set of [Guardians of the Galaxy] Volume Two, James said, ‘We should do a holiday special.’ We all had a laugh we thought it would be great. And then they wrote it in three days.”

What’s better than a James Gunn holiday special ✨



Check out this brand-new featurette and see how Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special came to be. Streaming in one week only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ODDXHtGGRr — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 18, 2022

In the glimpses of Gunn’s holly jolly madness, we get more of a look at Drax and Mantis seeking out Kevin Bacon, the Ravagers learning about the spirit of the holidays, and buff boi Groot (who is now my new fave Groot).

While the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was the first Disney+ Marvel Studios Special Presentation to be planned, it’s the second to be released. The first was Halloween’s Werewolf by Night directed by Michael Giacchino, which introduced Gael Garcia Bernal as werewolf hero Jack Russell. It kicked off the television specials from the studios in a big way with pulpy genre, intrigue, and horror. Needless to say, we’re expecting the same level of commitment for this next entry. And word is that the Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind ride at Walt Disney World’s Epcot will also be getting in the festive spirit, with a holiday mix-tape for the attraction just in time for the special’s release.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be released on Disney+ November 25.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.