Tesla Model S and X Recalled in Australia Due to Power Steering Fault

A recall has been issued in Australia for Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles over a power steering fault that may increase the “risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users.”

The recall, issued by the Australian Department of Transport on November 16 2022, affects more than 1,000 Tesla owners with Model S and Model X vehicles sold between 2017 and 2020.

Due to a recently changed software calibration issue, the Department of Transport says that the Electronic Power Assist Steering system (EPAS) may not operate as intended and may result in a reduced or total loss of power steering assist. This would then require greater steering efforts from drivers, particularly at low speeds.

When the affected Tesla experiences a reduced or lost power steering assist, it will trigger an audio and visual alert on the instrument cluster.

The Department of Transport has advised vehicle owners that “firmware release 2022.36.5 will begin deploying to affected vehicles” to fix the issue. Owners of affected Tesla models can also contact their authorised Tesla dealer to book an appointment to have the firmware updated free of charge.

If your Tesla is already equipped with firmware release 2022.36.5 or later, then there is no further action needed.

The same power steering issue was the cause of recalls overseas, affecting over 40,000 Tesla vehicles.

This is the second Tesla recall in Australia in a fortnight. The previous recall involved 326 Model 3 vehicles with a seatbelt issue.

The biggest Tesla recall in Australia, however, occurred back in January, which affected Tesla Model S’ sold between 2014-2020 and Tesla Model 3 sedans sold between 2017-2020 for two separate faults.

Much like the faults experienced overseas at the time, the recall notice for the Telsa Model 3 was due to the routing of the rear-view camera cable, which may have been damaged by the constant opening of the trunk lid. The damage would then result in the rear-view camera not displaying.

For the Tesla Model S recall, there was a manufacturing issue with the secondary bonnet latch.

On November 16 2022, former Tesla Australia director Kurt Schlosser pled guilty to two counts of insider trading.

In addition to all this, Elon Musk himself was told by U.S. Senator Ed Markey to fix his companies “or Congress will,” and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has stated that it was tracking recent developments at Twitter “with deep concern.”

Oh, and Musk is also firing people from Twitter who are shit-posting in the company’s Slack channels. It’s all going on for Tesla and Elon at the moment.

