Are Tangerine’s Telstra-Powered Mobile Plans Any Good?

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Tangerine has gotten a reputation for affordable NBN plans, but did you know it also offers mobile plans? The telco with the juiciest name sells mobile plans powered by the Telstra network, with the cheapest options starting under $20 per month. That’s a good deal cheaper than any plan you’ll get on Telstra, but are they a good deal?

Tangerine mobile plans

Here’s Tangerine’s full range of SIM-only mobile plans:

To start, all of Tangerine’s plans have 500GB of data banking. Any unused data gets rolled over into your data bank at the end of the month, up to a maximum of 500GB. If you go over your allowance in any given month, you’ll then tap into your data bank instead of paying excess fees.

This compounds nicely with the fact that Tangerine is offering double data on its 22GB, 32GB, 42GB, and 100GB plans. For your first six months on one of these plans, you’ll get twice the amount of data. Bonus data still gets banked, so it’s a nice way to build up a bit of a safety net. Just note that your data bank expires if you drop down to a more affordable plan or leave Tangerine.

The four aforementioned plans also have 5G connectivity as part of a free trial that runs until February 28 next year. Speeds are capped to 100Mbps, however, as we’ve seen on other Telstra MVNOs.

Tangerine also has one high-end 5G plan where you’ll pay $54.90 per month for 60GB, and get slightly faster connectivity with download speeds of 250Mbps.

Even without double data, Tangerine plans tend to be reasonably competitive when compared to other Telstra providers. For example, here’s what you’ll pay for a postpaid Telstra network plan with at least 20GB:

Right now numobile and Woolworths Mobile are both also offering double data on the first six months of their plans, so plans from all three providers are pretty similar. Woolworths Mobile does however also save you $10 per month on your first three months and gives you 10 per cent off your grocery shop once per month.

Tangerine is however clearly better value than MATE and Belong, which are doing 22GB for $25 per month and $20GB for $25 per month, respectively.

It’s a similar story when it comes to more expensive postpaid plans on the Telstra network:

Woolworths Mobile and numobile also have a double data promo going, meaning you’ll get 180GB for your first six months and 90GB per month thereafter. Tangerine is slightly more expensive at $49.99 per month but you’ll get 200GB for your first six months and 100GB thereafter.

However, when you exclude bonus data, Belong and MATE work out to be better value. You’ll pay $45 for 100GB. That’s a $4.90 per month saving compared to Tangerine.

MATE also lets you save a further $10 per month by bundling in one of its NBN plans. Tangerine doesn’t currently have any bundle offers.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website