Sony Might Cram a PS5 Into Its Electric Car

Sony and Honda have been working on a car for some time now, but we’ve now learned it could contain a PS5. Because, you know, every car needs gaming capability.

The two companies announced their partnership in March. Back in January, Sony drove a concept car out onto the stage at CES.

But now, as reported by the Financial Times, the car might contain a PS5, or some sort of PS5 equivalent for a car.

“Sony has content, services and entertainment technologies that move people. We are adapting these assets to mobility, and this is our strength against Tesla,” Sony Honda Mobility president Izumi Kawanishi said to the Financial Times.

Kawanishi then said that integrating the PS5 into the Sony-Honda vehicle is “technologically possible”.

Now, while Tesla vehicles have a lot of gimmicks, from a fart button, to caraoke to a wide range of easter eggs, in-built gaming isn’t really unique to the Musk-owned company.

Just this month, Audi launched VR gaming in its cars (yet to come to Australia). In October, BMW announced a partnership with Air Console to bring games to its cars. Back in August, Mini announced a ‘Pokémon mode’ for its upcoming Aceman car.

“We will develop a car as hardware that will cater to the entertainment and network we would like to offer,” Kawanishi added.

Like Tesla, the Sony-Honda partnership will also explore autonomous driving.

“To enjoy the space in your car, you have to make it a space where you don’t need to drive. The solution for this is autonomous driving,” added Kawanishi.

“Autonomous driving will have to evolve considerably from the current level to get to that point, and it will take time for that to happen.”

Autonomous driving is currently illegal in Australia. Tesla’s autonomous driving beta in the U.S. wouldn’t be legal in Australia under current road rules (except for in South Australia, which allows the technology in a trial capacity).

But look, maybe one day my commute will involve getting into Sony and Honda’s EV and letting it drive me while I play The Last of Us: Part 3 or whatever is released in the future. Maybe a Jak and Daxter remake?

But if I really wanted to play games while not driving myself, I’d play games on my phone while sitting on the train. Someone really should invent that.

We’ll likely see Sony and Honda’s EV in 2025, but Australia may have longer to wait, like with pretty much every other EV. There’ll likely also be supply shortages, like with EVs and the PS5. The best of both worlds.