Sonos’ Black Friday Sale Includes Up To $300 Off Speakers

While Sonos has established itself as a premium audio brand, that reputation doesn’t come cheap. The good news is Sonos is currently running a massive Black Friday sale, where you can save up to $300 off its individual speakers and up to $640 audio bundle sets.
If you’ve been looking for a high-quality wireless speaker, or have been meaning to upgrade your home theatre system, then you won’t want to mute this Black Friday offer. Here are the speaker deals you can nab during Sonos’ Black Friday sale, along with a few highlight bundle deals.
The best deals from Sonos’ Black Friday 2022 sale
Get up to $300 off Sonos speakers
Before you dive into this sale, the big question that you need to ask yourself is, “what do you need?”
If you’re looking to up your home theatre, or just add an external speaker to your TV because you’ve finally had enough with its in-built one, then the Beam or Arc soundbars are both great options. These Sonos soundbars both offer high-quality, immersive surround sound with Dolby Atmos support. What makes the Arc stand out is its Trueplay tuning technology, which allows the speaker to asses the acoustic of the room it’s in and calibrates itself to give you the best sound possible.
If you’re after a speaker that’s more of an all-rounder – something you can use with your TV, or maybe hook up to your record player or pair with your phone’s Spotify – the Sonos One will get the job done. While this smart speaker will look unassuming on your shelf, its rich audio quality really packs a punch.
If you’re someone who loves to bring music wherever they go, then you’ll want to check out the Sonos Roam, which is a sturdy portable speaker with high-quality audio and seamless pairing.
Here are the best Black Friday speaker sales from Sonos:
- Arc – now $1,199 (down from $1,499)
- Arc Mount Set – now $1,298 (down from $1,598)
- Beam (Gen 2) – now $599 (down from $699)
- Beam (Gen 2) Mount Set – now $678 (down from $778)
- One – now $259 (down from $319)
- One SL – now $229 (down from $289)
- Roam – now $249 (down from $299)
- Sub (Gen 3) – now $879 (down from $1,099)
Score a speaker bundle deal and save up to $640
If you’re going for a full-on home theatre upgrade or want to nab a few speakers for different rooms, then these audio bundle deals are a great opportunity. Depending on what you grab, you can nab one of Sonos’ Arc or Beam soundbars, along with a bassy Sub or handy One SL.
Here are a few highlight bundles from Sonos’ Black Friday sale:
- 2 Room Set (incl. an Arc and a Move) – now $1,898 (down from $2,198)
- Entertainment Set (incl. a Beam and Sub Mini) – now $1,298 (down from $1,398)
- Surround Set (incl. a Beam and two One SL) – now $1,057 (down from $1,277)
- Surround Set (incl. an Arc and two One SL) – now $1,657 (down from $2,077)
- Premium Entertainment Set (incl. a Beam and a Sub) – now $1,478 (down from $1,798)
- Premium Entertainment Set (incl. an Arc and a Sub) – now $2,078 (down from $2,598)
- Premium Home Theatre Completion Set (incl. a Sub and two One) – now $1,397 (down from $1,737)
- Premium Home Theatre Completion Set (incl. a Sub and two One SL) – now $1,337 (down from $1,677)
- Premium Immersive Set (incl. a Beam, a Sub and two One SL) – now $1,936 (down from $2,376)
- Premium Immersive Set (incl. an Arc, a Sub and two One SL) – now $2,536 (down from $3,176)
You can shop the rest of Sonos’ Black Friday sale here.
Want more Black Friday 2022 deals?
Check out more of Gizmodo Australia’s Black Friday 2022 sale round-ups below:
- Here Are the 10 Best Black Friday Sales in Australia
- The Best Tech Deals From This Year’s Black Friday Sale
- Our Top Picks of The Good Guys’ Black Friday Sale, From Smart TVs to Robo-Vacs
- Suck up an Early Black Friday Deal on Dyson’s Vaccs, Air Purifiers and More
- The Best Black Friday Mobile Deals from Telstra, Vodafone, Optus and More
- Take a Byte Out of These Early Black Friday Deals on PCs, Laptops and Accessories
- A Sweep of the Best Robot Vacuum Deals This Black Friday