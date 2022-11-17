Sonic Prime Sends the Hedgehog Into His Own Multiverse of Madness

If there was a pop culture trend that Sonic the Hedgehog could unleash a homing attack and hop a ride on, the Sega mascot could do a lot worse than speeding through a multiverse. And that’s exactly what he’ll be doing in the upcoming Sonic Prime animated series, which is looking remarkable in its newest trailer, and also reveals some some of the universes he’ll be visiting. There’s even a Dr. Eggman-filled Illuminati, too.

If you’ll recall, early summaries of the series said that the show would put Sonic on a path to redemption, something that disturbed me very much because I couldn’t help but wonder what crime/sin Sonic would commit that would require him to redeem himself. But there’s a new official summary that makes it clear:

“It’s the Sonic you know and love until an incredible twist thrusts Sonic into a new adventure featuring a reinvented cast and Sonic like you’ve never seen him before, where the fate of the multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe from the evil machinations of his longtime nemesis Dr. Eggman and his army of badnik robots, it’s a race to save his friends, friends that he took for granted.”

Well, that’s no good. But it seems like Sonic will have multiple chances to make up with multiple versions of his friends Tails, Amy, Knuckles, Big the Cat, and Rouge — he’ll be visiting worlds where his pals seem to be cyberpunks, pirates, and jungle inhabitants, among others. (I’m feeling a bit weird about that last one, but we’ll see.)

Sonic Prime races onto Netflix on December 15.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.