Where Are All the Smart Glasses We Were Promised?

Every now and again I’m reminded of ‘Google Glass’, Google’s attempt at spearheading the augmented reality market by pushing a videogame-like heads-up display at a consumer level. For many, it was the first mainstream introduction to smart glasses.

This made me think of all the developments happening in the smart glasses world, so let’s check in with some major projects and see where we’re at.

Google Glass

The hype machine for smart glasses started with Google Glass.

Back in 2012, Google released a concept video for Google Glass titled “One Day”, which sent a lot of people (my 14-year-old self included) into a frenzy, expecting augmented reality to be integrated into daily life through glasses.

The video has since been taken down from Google’s Project Glass YouTube Channel, but some YouTubers have kept it online. It spawned a wave of parody videos.

But where is Google Glass now? Well, despite the original model being discontinued back in 2015, it’s actually still available to enterprise customers.

Glass is not available at a consumer level anymore, and unless you’re a developer or a business, you can’t order them directly through Google.

However, earlier this year, Google showed off a video teasing language translation support in the glasses. They’re testing a new prototype with this feature. The glassholes may yet return.

The Meta/Ray-Ban Stories

While Meta’s subsidiary Oculus has been largely pioneering the virtual reality space (along with competitors HTC and Valve), Meta teamed up with Ray-Ban last year to produce some smart glasses: the Ray-Ban Stories.

The main feature of the Ray-Ban Stories is that they’re cameras for your face. The idea is that you can take photos and videos on-the-fly without having to whip out your phone. With your eyes already pointed towards the subject, you can snap away without issue (and if you’re recording, a small white light will turn on, so that people know you’re making a video). This feature led to a privacy investigation, for obvious reasons.

They also have inbuilt speakers and microphones for music and phone calls.

These glasses start at $533 on the Ray-Ban website. Additionally, Snapchat produced a similar pair of glasses.

TCL NXTWEAR G

Moving on, TCL has taken a slightly different approach to smart glasses. Instead of integrating a camera, TCL’s smart glasses keep your vision in a contained environment, where you can watch content on a virtually projected 140-inch screen. This is with the TCL NXTWEAR G glasses.

They include speakers and a 1080p resolution on OLED panels. Unlike the other glasses on this list, they’re more about providing an immersive, cinematic experience instead of enhancing your day-to-day life with a camera or heads-up display.

The TCL NXTWEAR G smart glasses are available for $899.

Vuzix Blade

Last on our list is the Vuzix Blade, which offers an augmented reality experience on the lens, much like Google Glass does, except actually available to the public.

Not only is there a camera on the front of these glasses, but information from your smartphone is projected onto the right lens, with swiping and tapping controls on the sides of the frame. There are also built-in microphones and speakers for calls, along with notifications from your phone that pop up on the lens. All of this said, they’re definitely not the most attractive glasses in the world.

You can order the Vuzix Blade smart glasses in Australia, but you’ll need to pay $1,545.

That can’t be everything, right?

It’s not. These are just the highlights of the ‘smart glasses’ world, with some products trying to achieve different things to others.

There are also smart glasses for listening to music (like the Bose Frames and the Huawei X GENTLE MONSTER Eyewear II glasses), lots of other AR glasses (like the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses and Microsoft Hololens) and, of course, virtual reality headsets (like the Meta Quest 2), if you count those.

For the moment though, all types of smart glasses tend to have two things in common; they’re all expensive and they’re not super popular.

Maybe we’ll see them take off at some point. Heck, maybe whatever Apple’s working on will be what does it.