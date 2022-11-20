Ryan Reynolds Found Time to Write an Unmade Deadpool Christmas Movie

This year, Marvel’s gotten into the festive spirit with a pair of holiday specials. After Werewolf by Night kicked things off in October and impressed near everyone with its commitment to old-school horror, the Guardians of the Galaxy headline next week’s Christmas-themed special. With such a large library of characters, any of them could theoretically work with a particular holiday, something Ryan Reynolds seems keen on testing out.

During the press circuit for his recently released holiday flick Spirited, Reynolds revealed to Big Issue that he co-wrote a Christmas-themed movie for the Merc with a Mouth with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (the pair of writers who penned the first two Deadpool films). That movie, which he said would’ve featured a song-and-dance number, “got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made.”

It’s not terribly surprising to hear that this was in the works, since back then, Fox notoriously had multiple superhero movies on its docket. From a Kitty Pryde solo movie to a clash between the Fantastic Four and X-Men, none of these films ever actually manifested, despite having writers or then big-name actors like James Franco attached to them. (Remember when we were told multiple times that Gambit would be getting a movie?)

What is surprising, though, is that this was kept quiet up until now; back in 2018, the Deadpool franchise played around with Christmas by re-releasing the second movie for a limited time under a PG-13 rating and the holiday themed title Once Upon a Deadpool. While it didn’t amount to much other than shortening the runtime by a few minutes, at the very least it showed that the character could fit the PG-13 mould pretty well if he had to. Judging by previously made comments, that won’t be the case, which is just as well since the film is bringing back Hugh Jackman to slice and dice with the talkative mercenary.

Maybe after Deadpool 3 hits in 2024, we’ll get Deadpool Saves Christmas or some such. Be another reason to get Jackman back, if only to see him sing while wearing Wolverine’s costume. On the odds of that happening, Reynolds simply said, “Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie.”

[via The Hollywood Reporter]

