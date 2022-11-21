Rings of Power’s Answer to Lord of the Rings’ Special Features Appendices Is Here

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power may have wrapped up its first spectacular season, but there’s still a lot more to explore in Middle-earth. Amazon has just released an X-Ray version of its sweeping epic fantasy series — basically a behind-the-scenes overlay that will pop up on screen to give you an inside look at some of the lore, costuming, set design, and direction that took place during production.

The Making of The Rings of Power will be able to pull the curtain back on what happened during the creation of the bank-breaking production. People from all parts of the production, including the cast, showrunners, executive producers, directors, and production team all add their expertise to the overlay experience. The X-Ray will also show details about the design of the sets, the costumes, and even the stunt work. If you’ve ever wondered what goes into a swordfight, The Making of The Rings of Power will give you a better idea of what kind of choreography, preparation, and stunts go into all of it.

The show was a hit among audiences, viewed by over 100 million people and debuting as the most significant premiere from Amazon Prime Video ever. It’s been a massive success for the company, and while the series certainly looks like it cost a cool billion dollars to create, a lot of critics (including our own James Whitbrook) are still unsure about whether or not the series lived up to its potential, especially when going head-to-head aginst the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

All eight episodes of Season One of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of

Power are now available to stream on Prime Video.

