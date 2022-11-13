Optus Is Giving Away a Free Pixel 6a With Any Pixel 7 Plan

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Yep, you read that correctly. Pick up a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro on an Optus plan, get a free Pixel 6a. Considering the Pixel 6a is valued at $749, that’s one of the best mobile deals we’ve seen this year.

It’s not surprising to see Optus rolling out some solid promos to try and woo new customers given everything, but hey, it’s hard to argue with a free phone. Even if you’re not the kind of person who needs two phones, it’s a great option to upgrade someone else in your family.

Or you know, you could always sell your Pixel 6a to a friend or on Marketplace to subsidise your Pixel 7 purchase.

Optus Pixel plans

Here are Optus’ 24-month Pixel 7 plans:

And here are its 36-month Pixel 7 plans:

(If you’re looking to lower your monthly bill at the cost of a longer commitment term).

Here are Optus’ 24-month Pixel 7 Pro plans:

And here are its 36-month Pixel 7 Pro plans:

This promo runs until December 11 and is available to new and existing customers. That’s all you really need to know about in terms of catches.

We quite liked the Pixel 7 Pro, going as far as calling it “the phone for someone who wants the best of Google,” in our review, while recommending the standard Pixel 7 for everyone else. The Google Pixel 6a, meanwhile, we called “the budget Android phone we’ve been waiting for”. All three are great phones, offering slightly different things for different needs.

If you’re happy with committing to an Optus plan, it’s clear you’re getting a lot of value

But if you’re not sold on Optus..

Here’s how its cheapest 24-month Pixel 7 plan compares to the competition:

And here’s how its cheapest Pixel 7 Pro plan compares:

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since it was first published.