OK, Now Hayao Miyazaki Has a Grogu Figurine, What Is Happening

When Studio Ghibli, the maker of acclaimed anime films like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and more, tweeted the Lucasfilm logo yesterday, people lost their minds wondering what it might be. Now Ghibli has issued an even more intriguing tease, and I expect everyone will be losing their minds even harder.

It’s just a photo of a Grogu figurine, with a blurry figure sitting behind it. It might be cut off here, but if you click through to the tweet itself, that person is definitely legendary anime movie maker Hayao Miyazaki, which indicates the thing everyone hoped would be happening yesterday will indeed be happening — Miyazaki, often called the Walt Disney of Japan for his ability to make wonderful, meaningful movies for kids that adults can enjoy as well, will be making a Star Wars movie of some kind.

This is, to my estimation, a literal miracle. Are more teases coming later? We’ll have to wait and see.

