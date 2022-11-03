Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Is Here, Unfortunately

Netflix’s ad-supported tier is finally upon us, launching today, November 4, with Australia one of the first markets for the new product.

Netflix’s ‘Basic with Ads’ will cost Aussies $6.99 per month.

Talk of Netflix’s dip into an ad-supported version of the streaming service has plagued us for months. After rumours began swirling in August that the ad tier would cost somewhere around the $10 mark, Netflix last month finally broke its silence and confirmed that the plan will cost $6.99 and will be available on November 4. Whether you agree or disagree with Netflix’s decision to bilge a sinking ship with ads, kindly note that this new ad-supported plan will feature less offerings, at least right out of the gate.

Basic with Ads will offer users “a limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions,” per Netflix’s press release. Basic with Ads users will also not be able to download shows.

“Basic with Ads — a plan with everything people love about Netflix, at a lower price, with a few ads in-between — complements our existing plans and provides consumers with more choices to access the films and series people are currently talking about,” Netflix said.

The format of the ads will be 15 to 30 seconds in length and will play before or during different programs — Netflix says there will be an average of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour of content. A previous Bloomberg report argued that Netflix is playing the balancing act of attracting new cost-conscious customers, while offering a cheaper experience that isn’t completely annoying. Netflix’s Basic, Standard, and Premium plans will remain the same price of $10.99, $16.99 and $22.99, respectively.

Basic with Ads will be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Netflix started emailing customers earlier this week to let them know that people using their account can port over their Netflix watch history to their own account. Don’t be surprised if soon you’re booted from your former housemate’s ex-boyfriend’s Netflix account.

You can read about the companies signed on to advertise over on Netflix’s newsroom.

If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers.

Head over to Netflix to sign up.