A Mysterious $110 Million Super Yacht Has Docked in Adelaide

Adelaide, a mysterious super yacht is in you.

The $US75 million (around $AU110 million) luxury super yacht, called the Satori, docked at Port Adelaide on Friday after taking a trip to Melbourne and Auckland.

The mystery surrounding the super yacht is that we don’t really know who the owner is. It’s believed to be owned by U.S. billionaire Jay Alix, who is a philanthropist and founder of the management consulting firm AlixPartners.

According to SuperYachtFan, the Satori, designed and built by Delta Marine Design Group, is 63 metres long and can house 12 guests in six cabins. It also costs around $AU6 million to $AU12 million to run.

But what is the super yacht doing in Adelaide? We don’t really know and we probably won’t. Apparently, the details of super yachts and their owners are kept relatively quiet. As such, we don’t actually know if Alix is on board the yacht at all.

According to the Flinders Port public shipping schedule, the Satori is set to leave Port Adelaide on December 8 after arriving on November 18. The super yacht also has a Cayman Islands flag and has an unknown vessel operator and naval headquarters. Take from that what you will.

Could this be the most exciting thing to happen in Port Adelaide? Maybe.

The potential owner of the super yacht, Jay Alix, has quite a lengthy CV. Not only is he the founder of AlixPartners, he has also served as CEO, COO and CFO of the firm.

He has extensive pro bono work, according to his bio on the AlixPartners website, which includes being a strategic advisor to various Japanese government agencies and officials when Japan developed its strategy for corporate revitalisation. He also assisted the Bank of Japan and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

AlixPartners have also led major corporate restructurings including General Motors, WorldCom, Enron, Dana Corporation, Calpine and Kmart Corporation.

Jay Alix was also appointed by President Clinton to the National Bankruptcy Review Commission and made proposals to revise the bankruptcy laws, being the only businessperson and non-lawyer on the commission.

If you thought that was already a lot, including owning a super yacht, Alix has also done a lot of work in the creative and medical space. In 2018, Alix donated $US200 million to the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine which is the largest-ever endowment gift to Mayo Clinic. The school is now known as Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine.

Alix has also, for some reason, been involved in the production of award-winning documentary films, four-time Tony-winning Broadway musicals and plays and Grammy-nominated music. He has also helped the Detroit Public School System and the Normal Rockwell Museum.

It’s been a busy time for super and mega yachts lately. From America seizing a whole bunch of Russian super yachts, which it probably shouldn’t have done, to a super yacht that sank a gas tanker going on sale for $50.5 million.

Oh, and there’s recently been plans to build a giant turtle-shaped terayacht floating city thing.

We may never know the real story behind the mysterious super yacht that’s gracing Adelaide with its presence, but we know we love a big boat story.