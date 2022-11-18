PSA: Menulog Says it Will Honour Your Deliveroo Vouchers

Following the shock departure of Deliveroo from Australia just two days ago, competing food delivery service Menulog is here to save the world. OK, maybe not the world, just those of you with otherwise useless Deliveroo vouchers/credit.

In a statement Friday, Menulog said it is “stepping in to help out thousands of customers left with unused Deliveroo vouchers, gift cards and account credits”.

If you have a Deliveroo voucher, gift card or account credit, you’ll need to register it first with Menulog before placing an order.

To do that, you’ll need to send the platform a DM on the Menulog Facebook page with a screenshot of your Deliveroo account page which has your voucher, gift card or account credit.

Menulog staff will then do their thing and your credit will be applied. You’ll of course need to have a Menulog account. But for your troubles, the app will round up your voucher. So, if you had $17 in Deliveroo credit, you’ll get $20 Menulog credit. But, the maximum amount you can redeem is $75.

You’ll have until December 31.

Well played Menulog, well played.

Deliveroo entered into administration on Wednesday afternoon.

“Deliveroo has taken the difficult decision to leave Australia … we want to thank everyone we have worked with,” the company wrote.

Deliveroo landed in Australia in 2015, ahead of Uber Eats. But now, with Foodora leaving our shores a few years ago, too, Deliveroo’s 15,000 riders (and food requirers – now a word) are left with Menulog, Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Menulog is also providing assistance to thousands of workers impacted by Deliveroo’s departure, by offering expedited set-up on the Menulog network. Couriers who have had their earnings impacted are encouraged to get in touch with Menulog, too.

Impacted restaurant and grocery partners are also encouraged to reach out, Menulog said.

It might be somewhat grasscuttery (also a word), but at least customers and delivery riders are being looked after a little here.