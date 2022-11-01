The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Marvel’s Witchy WandaVision Spin-Off Adds Heartstopper’s Joe Locke

Cheryl Eddy

Cheryl Eddy

Published 6 hours ago: November 2, 2022 at 3:30 am -
Filed to:agatha
emmacaulfieldfordentertainment2cculturefictionalcharactersfictionalpeopleheartstopperjoelockekathrynhahnmarvelcomicscharactersnetflixvision
Marvel’s Witchy WandaVision Spin-Off Adds Heartstopper’s Joe Locke
Image: Netflix

As if we couldn’t be more excited for Agatha: Coven of Chaos — Marvel’s Disney+ series spinning off WandaVision’s excellently sinister, outrageously expressive breakout character played by Kathryn Hahn — we’ve now learned another fan-favourite actor is joining the cast: Joe Locke, star of Netflix’s hugely popular comic adaptation Heartstopper.

Variety got the scoop on this news, which unfortunately starts and ends with Locke’s casting, so that means devotees of WandaVision, Agatha “All Along” Harkness, and Heartstopper (which has a second and third season on the way) should feel fully empowered to speculate wildly about who he might be playing.

We also have close to zero plot details about Agatha: Coven of Chaos — though we do know the cast also includes Emma Caulfield Ford, bringing back another WandaVision fan-fave: Dottie, the Queen Bee of Westview — nor do we have any idea when it might be arriving on Disney+, though Hahn recently teased that filming was about to begin. Time to cast a spell to speed up the production?

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.