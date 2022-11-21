Marvel’s Thunderbolts Movie Might Have Found Its Villain

Nicholas Hoult teases a Maximum Cage performance for Renfield’s Dracula. Disney+’s Percy Jackson finds itself some more gods. Daredevil: Born Again could feature another street-level hero. Plus, what’s coming on the next Rick and Morty. Spoilers now!

Red Shirt

Deadline reports Channing Tatum is attached to star in Red Shirt, a “a new spin on James Bond” with “franchise potential” from Simon Kinberg and David Leitch. Though no streamer is currently attached to produce the project, “the package has already hit the market with several studios submitting offers.”

Thunderbolts

According to film insider @DanielRPK (via Comic Book), Marvel is currently casting an actor to play Hyperion, Marvel’s “evil Superman” stand-in to serve as the main antagonist of Thunderbolts. Allegedly, Ryan Gosling and Alexander Skarsgard are Disney’s top choices to play the role.

Renfield

During a recent interview with THR, Renfield’s Nicholas Hoult stated Nicolas Cage’s performance as Dracula is “very bizarre” yet “steeped in a lot of history.”

I’m excited for people to see what he’s done. It’s original, but it’s steeped in a lot of history, Dracula history and folklore. So it’s exciting, even though it’s a very bizarre, elevated tone for an action-comedy. So I’m excited for it. I don’t think there’s two more iconic things than Dracula and Nic Cage. So, to put those together and be in scenes with him and just watch all the inspiration and all the things that he brings to the character, the fun of it, the dedication, his love for acting, I just loved every single moment. As a person, he’s such a pure soul to be around.

Barbie

Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig promised Ken’s viral rollerblading outfit is just one of the film’s “many extraordinary looks,” most of which have yet to leak online.

Well, I’m thrilled, because that is how I felt and how Margot felt, and I’m thrilled that everyone shares that feeling. I’ll just say, it is one of many extraordinary looks.

#Barbie director Greta Gerwig was "thrilled" with the public's response to Ryan Gosling's Ken costume: "It's one of many extraordinary looks." https://t.co/IQQFsHyRyJ pic.twitter.com/8DMLtzwNLw — Variety (@Variety) November 20, 2022

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

According to Variety, Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundsen have joined the cast of the Percy Jackson series as Hades and Hephaestus, respectively. Per the official character descriptions, Duplass’s Hades “feels like an outcast from his family” and “holds a grudge for past wrongs” while Omundson’s Hephaestus, “became disabled when he was thrown off Mount Olympus as a babe. Despite that, his strength is legendary, and his capacity for kindness and mercy sets him apart from his brothers and sisters in the dog-eat-dog world of the gods.”

Daredevil: Born Again

Much like the Hyperion rumour above, Giant Freakin Robot alleges Jenna Ortega is in talks to play White Tiger in the upcoming Daredevil series at Disney+.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Netflix has released a short clip from the Tomie episode of its forthcoming Junji Ito anthology series premiering January 19.

Rick and Morty

Finally, Rick refuses to engage with Cookie Magneto, a “90’s-style goofball villain” in a clip from next week’s episode.

