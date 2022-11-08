Jason Momoa Teases a Mysterious New DC Project Thanks to James Gunn’s New Era

The cast of Dwayne Johnson’s wild Santa Netflix movie Red One continues to get more absurd. Chris Pratt’s Garfield adds a few more faces to its cast. The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon spinoff has found a major star. Plus, The Umbrella Academy teases its end. Spoilers, away!

Red One

According to Deadline, J.K. Simmons and Bonnie Hunt have joined the cast of the “four-quadrant holiday family film” Red One as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, respectively.

Longlegs

Deadline also reports Nicolas Cage is attached to star in Longlegs, a film said to be “in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers” from The Blackcoat’s Daughter director Osgood Perkins. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

Garfield

Deadline additionally reports Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang have joined the voice cast of the upcoming Garfield movie starring Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson. Details on their characters are also not available at this time.

Untitled DC Project

Jason Momoa teased that “one of [his] dreams” will “come true” under James Gunn’s management of DC film and television during a recent interview with ET Canada.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

Relatedly, Zachary Levi shared a new Shazam! Fury of the Gods poster on Twitter.

Mark your calendars, y’all! @ShazamMovie ! Fury of the Gods – wiser, stronger, faster, funnier, I mean, overall, cooler than the rest (and did we mention ✨humble ✨ 😏💅) coming ATCHA only in theaters on March 17. #ShazamMovie 2 #ElectricBoogaloo pic.twitter.com/p41xrFc4XG — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) November 7, 2022

Slumberland

Netflix has also released four new Slumberland character posters of Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, and Weruche Opia’s characters, as well as a stuffed animal named Pig.

Disenchanted

Pip the Chipmunk narrates a new Disenchanted TV spot.

Blue’s Big City Adventure

Paramount+ has also released a new trailer for the Blue’s Clues movie reuniting Blue, Josh, Mr. Salt, Slippery Soap, and Tickety Tock with former hosts Steve and Joe.

Daryl Dixon

Deadline has word Clémence Poésy (The Essex Serpent) and Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) have joined the cast of the Walking Dead spinoff Daryl Dixon. Poésy will play “the female lead, Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces with Daryl on a journey across France and finds herself confronting her dark past in Paris,” while Nagaitis joins as Quinn, “a displaced Brit who has become powerful in post-apocalyptic Paris as a black marketeer and the owner of the Demimonde, a sexy underground nightclub.”

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The DisInsider also reports Sasheer Zamata and Eric André have joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos in undisclosed roles.

Marvel's 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Adds Sasheer Zamata and Eric André https://t.co/M2EIRHRKY6 — The DisInsider (@TheDisInsider) November 7, 2022

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda has reportedly joined the cast of the new Percy Jackson series as Hermes.

A message from the messenger god himself: @Lin_Manuel Miranda is Hermes in #PercyJackson and the Olympians, an Original series coming to @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/91tDQDudAw — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) November 7, 2022

Daredevil: Born Again

A new report from The Illuminerdi alleges Daredevil: Born Again begins filming “in New York City, starting in February 2023 and lasting until the year’s end in December.”

The Umbrella Academy

The fourth season premiere of The Umbrella Academy is titled “The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want,” according to showrunner Steve Blackman on Instagram.

Carnival Row

A teaser confirms Carnival Row will return for its long-awaited second and final season February 17 on Amazon Prime.

Rick and Morty

Finally, Rick and Morty return from their hiatus this November 20.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.