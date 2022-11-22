Our Top Picks of The Good Guys’ Black Friday Sale, From Smart TVs to Robo-Vacs

While Black Friday doesn’t officially kick off for a few more days, that hasn’t stopped a few retailers from launching their deals early. If you’re looking to take care of your Black Friday shopping (and maybe a bit of Christmas shopping) in one fell swoop, then you might want to check out what The Good Guys currently have on offer. From laptops to home appliances and fancy TVs, this is your one-stop shop for tech bargains.
You can check out the complete lineup for The Good Guys’ Black Friday sale here, and find a few handpicked highlight deals below. The Good Guys will also be rolling out new deals in the lead-up to Black Friday’s official launch, so be sure to check back regularly.
The best deals from The Good Guys’ Black Friday sale
Black Friday headphones and audio deals
- Apple AirPods (Gen 2) – now $189 (down from $219
- Audio Technica Professional Direct Drive Turntable – now $489 (down from $699)
- Audio Technica Turntable (with Bluetooth) – now $272 (down from $389)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless NC Headphones – now $399 (down from $499.95)
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker – now $199 (down from $250)
- Hisense 3.1 Ch Dolby Atmos 280W Soundbar – now $299 (down from $399)
- Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds – now $99 (down from $119)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active Earbuds – now $119 (down from $179)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active Earbuds – now $159 (down from $279)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – now $124 (down from $249)
- Samsung 3.1.2Ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar – now $499 (down from $899)
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 – now $299 (down from $399.95)
- Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless – now $159 (down from $259.95)
- Sennheiser HD 450BT Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $149 (down from $299.95)
- Sony 2.0Ch 120W Soundbar – now $177 (down from $249)
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 – now $147 (down from $229)
Black Friday kitchen and home appliance deals
- DeLonghi La Specialista Prestigio Coffee Machine – now $899 (down from $999)
- Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Vacuum – now $477 (down from $699)
- Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 – now $586 (down from $999)
- Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8+ – now $799 (down from $899)
- Electrolux Well Q7 Reach Stick Vacuum – now $229 (down from $269)
- eufy Security Eufycam 3 (4 Pack) & Homebase 3 – now $1,599 (down from $1,999)
- eufy Security Eufycam 3 (2 Pack) & Homebase 3 – now $959 (down from $1,199)
- iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum – now $799 (down from $999)
- LG 655L Side By Side Refrigerator – now $1,688 (down from $1,999)
- Nescafe Dolce Gusto Infinissima Capsule Machine – now $59 (down from $89)
- Ninja Foodie Smartlid 14-in-1 Multi Cooker (7.5L) – now $399 (down from $799.99)
- Ninja Nutri Ninja Nutrient & Vitamin Extractor – now $139 (down from $159)
- NUTRIBULLET XXL Digital Air Fryer – now $199 (down from $299)
- Philips Air Fryer Essential Compact – now $99 (down from $199)
- Sunbeam Barista Plus Espresso – now $499 (down from $749)
- Tefal Easy Fry Classic Air Fryer – now $99 (down from $219
Black Friday laptop and PC deals
- Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Win 11 Laptop – now $849 (down from $1,399)
- Apple MacBook Air 13″ M1 256GB – now $1,349 (down from $1,499)
- Apple MacBook Air 13″ M2 256GB – now $1,709 (down from $1,899)
- Apple Mac mini M1 256GB – now $989 (down from $1,099)
- ASUS 14″ Pentium Silver 8GB 256GB Laptop – now $499 (down from $799)
- ASUS Vivobook 15.6″ i3 8GB 512GB Laptop – now $699 (down from $1,099)
- Dell Inspiron 3000 15.6″ Win 11 Laptop – now $629 (down from $899)
- Dell 24″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $300 (down from $429)
- Dell 32″ QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $524 (down from $699)
- Dell 27″ 4K UHD Monitor – now $396 (down from $529)
- Dell 27″ QHD Monitor – now $336 (down from $449)
- HP 14″ AMD 3020e 4GB 128GB Laptop – now $499 (down from $649)
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ i5 8GB 256GB 2-in-1 – now $999 (down from $1,399)
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ i7 16GB 512GB 2-in-1 – now $1,399 (down from $2,099)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 14″ Win 11 Laptop – now $649 (down from $999)
- Lenovo 27″ G27q-30 QHD Gaming Monitor – now $335 (down from $479)
- Lenovo 27″ G27q-20 QHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor – now $384 (down from $499)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4″ i5 8GB 256GB Pl – now $1,047 (down from $1,397)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13″ i5 8GB 128GB Platinum – now $1,236 (down from $1,649)
Black Friday TV deals
- Hisense 65″ U8HAU Mini-LED ULED 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,495 (down from $2,799)
- LG 65″ QNED80 4K LED Smart TV 2022 – now $1,588 (down from $2,495)
- Samsung 75″ LS03B 4K The Frame QLED Smart TV 2022 – now $2,495 (down from $3,995)
- Samsung 85″ BU8000 4K LED Smart TV 2022 – now $1,888 (down from $2,995)
- Sony 75″ X85K Bravia 4K LED 200Hz Google TV 2022 – now $2,495 (down from $3,495)
- TCL 58″ QUHD 4K Google TV 2022 – now $595 (down from $895)
- TCL 65″ C835 Mini LED Google TV 2022 – now $1,488 (down from $2,999)
Want more Black Friday 2022 deals?
