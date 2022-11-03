Godzilla Rises Yet Again With a New Japanese Movie

There’s a reason Godzilla is the King of the Monsters: the Big G has had 37 films to his name since his debut in 1954. Now you can add #38 to the list as Toho Studios has announced another Godzilla movie will be coming out next year.

We know nothing about the film other than its release date — November 3, 2023 — and that it will be directed by Takashi Yamazaki, who also helmed the excellent CG film Lupin III: The First, based on the extremely long-running anime franchise, as well as the two live-action Parasyte movies. What we don’t know is whether this film will be a sequel to the most recent Godzilla movie, Shin Godzilla, or yet another instalment that will reboot the franchise. It appears to be the latter, but it’s anyone’s guess at this point.

Actually, we know one more thing: the movie will debut exactly on Godzilla’s 69th anniversary. Do with that what you will.

