Fire and Water Have a Meet-Cute in Pixar’s Elemental

After exploring teen angst in Turning Red, Pixar is back with a romantic comedy: Elemental, which is directed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur) and will hopefully make us cry in a good way. The first teaser is here, revealing an incredible world imagined with designs and energy we can’t wait to see more of.

At Disney’s D23 Expo, Sohn shared that the film was inspired by the story of his parents meeting and falling in love. In Elemental, Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade (Mamoudou Athie) meet by chance in Element City, a place where residents embody Fire, Water, Land, and Air. In the trailer we get to see the moment that Ember, who keeps to herself aboard the train, make contact with Wade, bringing together opposites in a match that will bring out a new energy between them.

And check out the teaser poster below that definitely gives the vibes of early ‘00s romantic comedies. Ember has the spirited, I-know-what-I-want stance, and Wade is definitely the goofy but cute unexpected element that she’s going to challenge but maybe change along the way. Ah! I love this story genre and I can’t wait for Pixar’s take on it.

Image: Pixar

Elemental releases on June 16, 2023.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.