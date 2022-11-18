DC Comics Finally Moves From Dusk to ‘Dawn’

They say it’s always darkest before the dawn, and that’s certainly true of DC Comics. Having spent most of 2022 on the tie-in event Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths — which I won’t insult you by trying to summarize, but suffice it to say things were very bleak for all of the publisher’s superheroes — 2023 will be the “Dawn of DC,” which isn’t (as far as we know) yet another DC universe reboot but a project that focuses on solo superheroes titles, which honestly sounds kind of refreshing.

Now, DC also calls it a “line-wide, multievent narrative initiative,” which seems kind of contradictory, but oh well. In addition to “bold, new directions” for a variety of current series starring Batman, Superman, Nightwing, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy, there will also be 20 new titles about specific superheroes and superhero teams. Here’s what the comics publisher has announced so far:

Superman #1

“Clark Kent is settling back into his life on Earth while iconic and new enemies erupt from the shadows to take him on,” due out in February from writer Joshua Williamson and artist Jamal Campbell.

Jon Kent #1 cover by Rafa Sarmento. (Image: DC Comics)

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1

“Jon Kent will also get to forge his own path and will take on the man responsible for his kidnap and torture, Ultraman,” coming in March from Tom Taylor and Clayton Henry.

Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1 cover by Chris Burnham. (Image: DC Comics)

Unstoppable Doom Patrol #1

“Spinning directly out of Lazarus Planet, the world’s strangest superheroes are saving the world by saving its monsters!” This is also due in March courtesy of Dennis Culver and Chris Burnham.

Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow

“Determined to find his place in a strange universe, Conner Kent/Superboy leaves Earth behind. But his journey of self-discovery brings him face-to-face with a group of freedom fighters who challenge not just everything Conner stands for but what it means to bear the Superman crest.” It’s coming in April from Kenny Porter and Jahnoy Lindsay.

Green Lantern: Hal Jordan and Green Lantern: John Stewart

The two Lanterns get their own titles where “Hal Jordan returns to Earth and to his blockbuster superhero action storytelling roots” (writer Mariko Tamaki) and “John Stewart gets back to basics as the military-trained, gritty, but heroic Green Lantern” (writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson), both arriving in April.

Green Arrow

“Oliver Queen has been lost since Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, and his family is determined to find him — but there are dangerous forces just as determined to keep them apart at any cost.” This is yet another April title, with writer Joshua Williamson and artist Sean Izaakse.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #1 variant cover by Simone Di Meo. (Image: DC Comics)

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Assuming this follows in the footsteps of its namesake, this title will pair Batman with a variety of DC heroes from a variety of writers and artists including Tom King, Mitch Gerads, Guillem March, Gabriel Hardman, Dan Mora, Rob Williams, and more.

Cyborg

“Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths forever changed Victor Stone, and now, as Dawn of DC rises, he might just hold the secret to Earth’s future!” Due in May, writer and artist TBD.

In-progress artwork from Shazam #1 by Dan Mora. (Image: DC Comics)

Shazam!

“Billy Batson is back as the champion in the action-comedy comic about a boy with powers that rival Superman’s and a whole lot of growing up left to do. We’ll see Shazam hanging out at the Rock of Eternity, his secret clubhouse that can travel through space and time, as well as punching dinosaurs in the face, seeing how long he can hold his breath on the moon, and getting into wild and fun adventures with his tiger, Tawky Tawny, by his side.” From Mark Waid and Dan Mora this June.

The Penguin

“After escaping Gotham City and his criminal past to happily retire to Metropolis, the Penguin is forced back into organised crime by the U.S. government! The feathered felon, and Gotham City, will never be the same.” Coming June from Tom King and Stefano Gaudiano.

Steelworks

“Just in time for his 30th anniversary, John Henry Irons must bring Metropolis into the future while trusting his niece Natasha to carry the mantle of Steel.” Writer/artist TBD.

And there’ll be more titles coming throughout 2023, of course. The “Dawn of DC” begins in January with Action Comics #1051, a monthly, three-part anthology about the modern Superman family, a look at the childhood of Jon Kent, and Power Girl.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.