The Best Tech Deals You’ll Find During Click Frenzy

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Click Frenzy Main Event sale is finally here and the timing couldn’t be any more impeccable. If you’re hoping to knock all of your Christmas shopping out of the way (and swipe a bargain while you’re at it), then here’s the low down on where to find all of the very best deals.

This Click Frenzy Main Event, in particular, is an extra special one since the mega sale will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary. The Go Wild deals will also make a comeback, offering a rare and limited 99% off big-ticket items, like a $17 iPhone 14, a $9 PlayStation 5 bundle and an $18 65-inch Sony TV.

So whether you’re looking for a way to stop your tax return from burning a hole in your pocket, or you’re ready to upgrade from your super laggy laptop, now’s your last chance to secure a deal.

When does the Click Frenzy Main Event 2022 sale start?

Click Frenzy’s Main Event sale will kick off at 7pm on Tuesday, November 8 (a.k.a today) and will run until midnight on Thursday 10 November. That gives you 53 spectacular hours to shop thousands of deals from over 500 of your favourite brands.

The top Click Frenzy 2022 deals

So far, Click Frenzy has announced amazing discounts on big brands from Bose, Dyson, Lenovo and more over the next three days of sales.

Here are a few of the best Click Frenzy deals you can expect:

The best Click Frenzy 2022 tech deals

Bing Lee : Save on a range of tech and appliances, including the Google Nest Doorbell, Breville Barista Express, Samsung Galaxy A23 and more.

: Save on a range of tech and appliances, including the Google Nest Doorbell, Breville Barista Express, Samsung Galaxy A23 and more. De’Longhi : Save 20% off sitewide when you use the promo code FRENZYNOV22

: Save 20% off sitewide when you use the promo code Dyson : Receive a complimentary gift with select haircare purchases Save $400 on Dyson V8 Absolute Save $200 on Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan Save $300 on Dyson Corrale hair straightener Save $200 on selected Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryers

: Ecovacs : Save $300 off T9+

: Save $300 off T9+ The Good Guys : Save 20% off on a huge range of computers, tech and home appliances when you use the promo code FRENZY

: Save 20% off on a huge range of computers, tech and home appliances when you use the promo code Kogan: Up to 65% off tech, homewares and more

Up to 65% off tech, homewares and more MyDeal : Prices slashed across home, tech, beauty and fashion Dyson V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner – now $965 (down from $1,299) Google Nest Hub – now $75 (down from $140)

: Prices slashed across home, tech, beauty and fashion

The best Click Frenzy 2022 PC and gaming deals

Dell : Save up to 25% on XPS laptops Up to 40% off Business Laptops Up to 20% off on Dell Gaming Laptops

: Lenovo: Up to 50% off selected ThinkPad PCs Up to 30% off selected All-in-one Desktops Up to 35% off Selected Yoga Premium laptop ranges Up to 40% off selected Legion Gaming PCs Up to 35% off selected PC Accessories and monitors

Mwave: Save up to $700 off gaming PCs, up to $240 off monitors, up to $180 off graphics cards and more.

How to score the best tech deals during Click Frenzy

If you want an advanced warning before the Go Wild 99% off deals are live, you’ll need to be signed up for a Click Frenzy Membership and to their newsletter. Seeing as the stock is very limited, it’s unsurprising that they’ll disappear just as quickly as they appear.

Here’s how you can keep track of those 99% off deals. In the past, you’ll usually have to sit on the Click Frenzy site between the designated time frame and wait for the pop-up to appear. From there, you’ll have to answer a random question as quickly as possible.

One riddle we can recall from the May 2022 sale forced us to run to Click Frenzy’s Instagram page to find the answer on their story and submit it as quickly as possible. Those who were successful received a text message within 24 to 48 hours with a unique link that gave them exclusive access to the 99% off deal of their hearts.

Here are a few more tips and some things to know to ensure you get to make the most of the Click Frenzy sale:

1. Turn off your adblockers

Sorry adblocker fans, if you want to score a sweet, sweet deal you’re going to have to turn it off. We know, we know. But if you want something like a $6 PlayStation 5, you’re going to need to be able to see that pop-up or risk missing out. We don’t make the rules.

2. Payment offers differ

While you can explore the deals via Click Frenzy’s website, anything you click will take you directly to the retailer’s site to complete your purchase. This does mean that payment offers will differ across each brand, so keep that in mind whether you plan to use your credit card or Afterpay.

3. There will be purchase limits

If you see something you like, act fast. Grab the things you really want and head straight to checkout, lest it sell out. For instance, if you’re quick enough to nab one of those rare 99% off deals, you’ll only be able to buy one. Similarly, most sale items will have limited stock so don’t spend too much time filling up your cart with everything you can see.

Want some more? Bookmark the following page in advance for the Click Frenzy Main Event 2022 deals.

This article has been updated since its original publication.