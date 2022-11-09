Now’s Your Chance to Create a Home Theatre with These Click Frenzy Deals

If you want to take your movie nights to the next level, you’re going to need a solid home theatre system. While it’s all well and good to make do with your parents’ hand-me-down TV, it might be getting a little long in the tooth. It could be time that you joined the big leagues and got a fancy, big screen that’s all your own. Throw in a soundbar or speaker system and you’ll never miss the whisper-speak that’s littered throughout White Lotus.
There’s a whole bunch of TVs on sale during this Click Frenzy, from top brands including LG to Samsung. There’s even a deal on that fantastic TCL Mini-LED TV that Gizmodo Australia editor, Asha Barbaschow, reviewed a while back. As for audio system bargains to enhance your surround sound, expect plenty of Bose and Panasonic soundbars below.
Here are the best home theatre system deals to check out this Click Frenzy.
The best Click Frenzy home theatre deals
Best Click Frenzy TV and projector deals
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of tech and appliances
- Hisense 75″ UHD 4K Series Smart TV – now $1,295 (down from $1,495)
- Hisense 85″ Series ULED 4K TV – now $2,695 (down from $3,295)
- Catch: Score massive savings on a range of tech, appliances and more. Highlight deals include:
- Blaupunkt 85″ 4K UHD Frameless TV – now $1,599 (down from $1,899)
- LG 55″ OLED B1 Series Smart TV – now $1,756 (down from $2,195)
- LG 65″ 4K UHD 90 Series ThinkQ AI Smart TV – now $1,165 (down from $1,499)
- TEAC 65″ 4K UHD QLED Smart TV – now $679.20 (down from $849)
- The Good Guys: Save 20% off on a huge range of computers, tech and home appliances when you use the promo code FRENZY.
- Hisense 40″ A4 Series FHD LED VIDAA Smart TV – now $316 (down from $549)
- Hisense 55″ U8HAU Mini-LED ULED 4K Smart TV – now $1,036 (down from $2,299)
- Samsung 55″ Q60B 4K QLED Smart TV – now $956 (down from $1,499)
- Samsung 55″ Q80B 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,436 (down from $2,399)
- TCL 40″ S615 FHD Android TV – now $300 (down from $599)
- TCL 43″ 4K QLED Google TV – now $556 (down from $899)
- TCL 50″ 4K QLED Google TV – now $636 (down from $999)
- TCL 55″ Mini LED Google TV – now $1,116 (down from $1,999)
- Kogan: Up to 65% off across tech, homewares and more.
- Kogan 40″ Full HD LED Smart Android TV – now $269 (down from $499.99)
- Kogan 50″ 4K UHD LED Smart Android TV – now $365 (down from $649.99)
- Philips PicoPix Max Portable Projector – now $1,199 (down from $2,059)
- Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro 1300 ANSI – now $899 (down from $1,500)
- Xiaomi Wanbo Mini LED Projector – now $99.99 (down from $393)
- MyDeal: Use the code FRENZY to save an extra $10 when you spend a minimum of $75.
- TEAC 32″ HD DVD Combo Smart TV – now $319.20 (down from $399)
- TEAC 50″ 4K LED Android TV – now $447.20 (down from $559)
- TEAC 55″ 4K QLED Smart TV – now $999.20 (down from $1,249)
Best Click Frenzy soundbar and audio deals
- Bose TV Speaker – now $319.95 (down from $419.95)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 300 – now $519.95 (down from $649.95)
- Bose Soundbar 500 – now $499.95 (down from $799.95)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 700 – now $699.95 (down from $1,199.95)
- Creative 2.1-Channel Stage 360 Soundbar with Subwoofer – now $299 (down from $349.95)
- Kogan 5.1Ch 230W Dolby Soundbar with Subwoofer & Rear Speakers – now $289 (down from $599.99)
- Panasonic 3.1-Channel Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer – now $429 (down from $479)
- Panasonic 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos DTS:X Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer – now $799 (down from $899)
- TEAC 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – now $119 (down from $199)
