The Best Headphones and Audio Deals From Click Frenzy’s Main Event Sale

What’s not to love about Click Frenzy Main Event? Not only are there deals galore, but it also gives you the perfect excuse to finally splash out on a new piece of tech. If you’ve been holding out this year for a new pair of headphones or earbuds, don’t worry because we’ve found all of the very best audio deals.
Keep in mind that Click Frenzy is on now until midnight, 10 November so you have just a few hours left to take advantage of this sale and get as much of your Christmas shopping out of the way as possible now.
The best headphone and audio deals from Click Frenzy’s 2022 Main Event
Best Click Frenzy over-ear headphones deals
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – now $219 (down from $299)
- Bose QuietComfort SE headphones – now $349.95 (down from $449.95)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – now $399.95 (down from $599.95)
- EPOS Gaming H3PRO Hybrid Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound Wireless Gaming Headset – now $249 (down from $399)
- Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – now $199 (down from $229)
- Razer Kraken Kitty Chroma USB Gaming Headset (Quartz) – now $209 (down from $289)
Best Click Frenzy earbuds deals
- Apple AirPods Pro – now $318 (down from $399)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds – now $299.95 (down from $399.95)
- Bose SleepBuds II – now $299.95 (down from $379.95)
- Bose Sport Earbuds – now $199.95 (down from $299.95)
- Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless – now $141.60 using code FRENZY (down from $177)
Best portable speaker and other audio deals
- UE Boom 3 Wireless Portable Speaker – now $157 (down from $230)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 300 – now $519.95 (down from $649.95)
- Bose Soundbar 500 – now $499.95 (down from $799.95)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker – now $129.95 (down from $179.95)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve II Bluetooth Smart Speaker – now $279 (down from $329.95)
- Bose SoundLink Mini II Special Edition Speaker – now $199.95 (down from $279.95)
- Bose TV Speaker – now $319.95 (down from $419.95)
- Crosley Cruiser Bluetooth Portable Turntable – now $99 (down from $149.95)
- JBL PartyBox 310 Portable Speaker – now $559.20 using code FRENZY (down from $699)
- LG 2.1Ch 300W Soundbar – now $279.20 using code FRENZY (down from $349)
- Sonos Sub Mini – now $559.20 using code FRENZY (down from $699)
Want some more? Bookmark the following pages in advance for the Click Frenzy Main Event 2022 deals.