Suck up These Click Frenzy Robot Vacuum Deals

Get ready to put your feet up and leave all your cleaning to the robots. With Click Frenzy in town for the remaining hours, there’s a whole bunch of robot vacuum cleaner deals that you’ll want to add to cart.
Some of the very best robot vacuum cleaners are mosying up for the sales rodeo, including Ecovacs, iRobot and Roborock. So if you’re ready to automate your vacuuming process, get ready to giddy up on the best robot vacuum deals during the wild, wild hours left of Click Frenzy’s Main Event.
Best Ecovacs robot vacuum and mop deals
- Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro – now $649 (down from $799)
- Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 + Ozmo-Auto Empty Station – now $979 (down from $1,498)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT U2 Robotic Vacuum – now $319.20 (down from $399)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 OMNI – now $1,999.20 (down from $2,499)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 PLUS – now $1,519.20 (down from $1,899)
Best iRobot robo vac deals
- iRobot Roomba i3 – now $799.20 (down from $999)
- iRobot Roomba S9+ – now $2,319.20 (down from $2,899)
- iRobot Roomba J7 – now $999 (down from $1,299)
- iRobot Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop – now $849 (down from $999)
- iRobot Roomba J7+ With Clean Base – now $1,599 (down from $1,799)
Best MyGenie robot vacuum and mop deals
- MyGenie ZX1000 – now $179 (down from $249.95)
- MyGenie XSonic – now $219 (down from $299.95)
- MyGenie X-Sonic – now $189 (down from $220)
Best Roborock robot vacuum cleaners and mop deals
- Roborock Q7 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner – now $649 (down from $799)
- Roborock S5 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop – now $599 (down from $999)
- Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $589 (down from $799)
- Roborock S6 MaxV Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop – now $789 (down from $1,199)
- Roborock S7 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop – now $989 (down from $1,199)
Other robo vac deals
- Bissell SpinWave Wet & Dry Robotic Vacuum – now $423.20 (down from $529)
- Dreame L10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $589 (down from $899)
- Dreame Z10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto Empty Dock – now $829 (down from $1,199)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT Auto Empty Station – now $319.20 (down from $399)
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S T2108 1300Pa – now $248 (down from $399)
- Eufy RoboVac 11S Slim – now $249 (down from $399.95)
