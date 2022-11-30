Get Into the Groove With These Christmas Gift Ideas for Music Lovers

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Music is one of those things that everyone can enjoy, but when it comes to buying a gift for someone who loves their tunes, things can get a bit tricky. The last thing you want to do is buy them an album they already have or worse an album they absolutely hate.

Thinking of music-themed Christmas gifts can be a challenge, particularly if you don’t know your giftee’s taste, so to help you out, we’ve collected a few options that’ll keep anyone’s toes a-tapping.

Here are some Christmas gift ideas for the music lovers in your life, so bring on the good vibes.

The best Christmas gift ideas for music lovers

Sonos Roam Speaker

The only thing better than listening to music with friends is listening to music with friends in the outdoors. The Sonos Roam is a portable speaker that will help your musical mate’s wildest dreams come true with killer sound in a handy little package. Even if they’re not an outdoorsy type, this Sonos speaker will make for a fantastic option if they need an all-rounder option for home.

With this gift, they can spend the rest of their summer rockin’ out by the beach or listening to some sweet tunes while chilling out in their room. Plus, this neat little speaker comes with Sonos’ fantastic audio quality.

Where to buy the Sonos Roam: Sonos ($269, down from $299)

NuraTrue Wireless Earbuds

When it comes to in-ear headphones, there’s a lot of stiff competition out there. The NuraTrue lives up to the high audio standards set by Nura and, when compared to some of the other mid-range earbuds out there, comes with a fairly affordable price tag.

The NuraTrue include active noise cancellation and fit detection, along with a transparent hearing feature that’ll give you an awareness of your surroundings when you’re out and about (that’s especially helpful if you jog near busy streets). The earbuds also have a battery life of around 6 hours, with an additional 18 hours available from the charging case.

Where to buy NuraTrue Wireless Earbuds: Myer ($230) | Nura ($230.30)

Vinyl Record Cleaning Kit

Vinyl is very much back in, and whether you’re digging out the old vinyl in the garage or purchasing a new track, you’ll want to keep those guys clean. As any vinyl owner knows, the smallest scratch or speck of dust can mess with your sound. Dirty vinyl can also damage the needle on your record player too. So why not give them a gift that will service all of their albums?

A vinyl care kit is a great gift for turntable owners, particularly if you can’t decide which album to give them. This kit comes with a pack of 60 wet wipes, 150mL of cleaning solution, a microfibre cloth, a stylus cleaning brush and an anti-static brush so they can wipe away any fine dust particles from their favourite albums.

Where to buy Vinyl Record Cleaning Kit: Amazon Australia ($24.99) | eBay ($49.99)

Bose Frames

It may seem ridiculous at first, but what could be cooler than having sunglasses that double as speakers? Bose’s Audio Frames are good for both the eyes and the ears. They offer tinted lenses to block out those UV rays plus rich, immersive sound that you can hear but those around you don’t. You can even take calls on them. Pretty wild technology when you think about it.

Where to buy the Bose Frames: Amazon Australia ($264.95)

Vinyl Coasters (6-Pack)

For cute music household items, coasters always do the trick. Plus, these vinyl-themed ones are suitably retro and practical. We love a stylish gift that also has a use. This pack of six will work for both hot and cold drinks, and won’t slide around your table. They also have some sweet designs.

Where to buy the Vinyl Coasters (6-Pack): Catch ($15.71) | eBay ($19.99)

Wireless Transmitter for Musical Instruments

If you’ve got a music player in the house, whether it be guitar, bass or other electric instruments, a wireless transmitter is a neat gift. The Lekato Wireless Digital Transmitter is great for those who play music but hate cables.

The two small transmitters plug into your amp and your instrument and then wirelessly beam the sound between them. They’re rechargeable with a battery life of up to five hours and have basically zero lag. Game changer.

Where to buy Lekato Wireless Transmitter: Amazon Australia ($79.99) | eBay ($67.99)