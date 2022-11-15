Chainsaw Man Dub Clip Introduces Power as the World’s Worst Roommate

In the world of Chainsaw Man, Tastuki Fujimoto’s smash hit manga — and now even smashier hit anime — perpetually miserable boy hero turned devil-hunter Denji thinks he’s found the dream life when he gets recruited into the government’s anti-devil Public Safety Division. But he’s about to find out that nothing is easy with a fiendish roommate.

io9 has your first look at today’s English-dubbed episode of Chainsaw Man, episode four, which sees Denji (Ryan Colt Levy) and Aki (Reagan Murdock) face a rude awakening when their boss Makima (Suzie Yeung) decides that their fellow hunter squad rookie, the Fiend Power (Sarah Wiedenheft), should come live with them. Check it out below!

In Chainsaw Man, a Fiend is a devil who has, instead of taking on their own form, inhabited the body of a dead human — and in Power’s case, instead of being eliminated on-sight by the Public Safety Division, her powers as a Blood Fiend are being put to use by Makima and her unorthodox squad of recruits. But maybe she should be reprimanded for her hilariously terrible roommate standards?

The fourth episode of Chainsaw Man’s English dub is streaming on Crunchyroll today, with the sixth episode of its simulcast subtitle release dropping too.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.