BYD’s Upcoming Dolphin Hatchback Spotted on Australian Roads

The BYD Dolphin has been spotted on Australian roads. It’s likely to be the next vehicle available from the Chinese EV maker in the country.

Spotted by Twitter user @smithy_dll and as reported by The Driven, the car had a wrap on the front, which retained the aesthetic of the rest of the car.

@LudicrousFeed spotted a new EV is this the BYD dolphin? pic.twitter.com/o8IcEXTpKP — Lachlan Smith (@smithy_dll) November 25, 2022

It’s likely that the BYD Dolphin will be the first sub-$40,000 electric vehicle in Australia, which has been widely reported throughout the year.

We’ve reached out to BYD Australia for comment on the spotted car.

BYD’s plan for Australia

BYD has a very ambitious plan to sell 9,000 cars per month in the Australian market.

Drive spoke to the head of local distribution (via EVDirect), Luke Todd, about upcoming vehicles and plans for the market down under. It’s a number of vehicles sold per month that has never been achieved by a carmaker in Australia before, and is set to be comprised of total vehicle sales, not just the BYD Atto 3.

With five BYD vehicles planned for release in Australia over the next two years, including the Atto 3 (an SUV), the Dolphin (a hatchback), the Seal (a sedan) and two as of yet not revealed models (including another SUV and a ute), this is quite the goal, but Todd says that BYD has the capacity to achieve this, with battery creation and dedicated vehicle manufacturing plants in China.

“Within 12 months, we’ll have three models on the (Australian) market being delivered with production capability of 3,000 vehicles per model per month – that’s 9,000 vehicles per month,” Todd told Drive.

“Our production capability of 9,000 vehicles per month means we are very confident that’ll be leading the charge.”

Currently, the market leader for new vehicle sales in Australia is Tesla. From January to June 2022, as Drive points out, Tesla sold 4,653 vehicles. That’s across six months. During that period, BYD wants to sell… 54,000 cars. Jeez.

This would put it far and away ahead of every other car manufacturer in sales.

BYD, explained

BYD is a Chinese automaker and stands for “Build Your Dreams”. In the past, the company has built hybrids in the Chinese market, but is pivoting to all-electric as it takes vehicles overseas.

The company started as a battery and solar cell manufacturer and later moved into vehicle development. BYD has partnerships with Mercedes-Benz and Toyota, and is set to supply batteries to Tesla soon.

Upcoming BYD vehicles in Australia

In Australia, BYD is yet to deliver its first vehicles, although they’ve reached Australian shores. Every vehicle planned for Australian sale so far is electric.

The first vehicle is the BYD Atto 3, an SUV priced at under $50,000.

The BYD Dolphin hatchback is planned for an Australian release next.

The BYD Seal Sedan has been confirmed to follow the Dolphin, with orders set to start in 2022.

After these three vehicles, BYD plans to release a bigger SUV and a ute in Australia.

BYD is an interesting carmaker to keep an eye on in Australia, because it’s entering the electric vehicle market at a lower than usual price. With a price below $50,000, the BYD Atto 3 is set to compete directly with the upcoming MG ZS EV upgrade as Australia’s cheapest EV.

The BYD battery

The range of the BYD Atto 3 is also impressive — 345km (WLTP) on the standard range model and 420km (WLTP) on the extended range model.

“The technology inside the battery (of the BYD Atto 3), which is proprietary, it’s called the Blade Battery, is really what the heart and the secret component is to why, at the price point, we can deliver vehicles that have such a range,” Luke Todd, the CEO of EVDirect, told Gizmodo Australia.

“BYD has been manufacturing batteries for more than 20 years. They’re a major supplier to most of the world’s mobile phone battery supplies so BYD started as a battery company, but then evolved into electric buses, transportation, a whole range of other things.

“There’s no nickel or cobalt in the latest BYD battery, they will have a life cycle of more than one million kilometres, underpinned by a seven-year 160,000km warranty. The reality is that the batteries will far exceed that range.”

BYD dealerships

EVDirect is partnering with Eagers Automotive to show BYD vehicles at dealerships. Here’s where they are:

New South Wales : Cardiff, Castle Hill, Darlinghurst, Sutherland

: Cardiff, Castle Hill, Darlinghurst, Sutherland Queensland : Indooroopilly, Robina

: Indooroopilly, Robina Victoria : Brooklyn, Dandenong

: Brooklyn, Dandenong ACT : Canberra

: Canberra South Australia : Medindie

: Medindie Tasmania : Hobart

: Hobart Western Australia: West Perth