A Sweep of the Best Robot Vacuum Deals This Black Friday

Ahoy, Black Friday is on the horizon and with it will come a wave of deals that are about to crash with full force. If you (or a friend) have been biding your time waiting for the perfect robot vacuum sale, now’s the perfect time to grab a deal then stash it under your tree until Christmas.
In case you didn’t know, Black Friday will kick off on, er, Friday, 25 November and run until about midnight on 28 November, better known as Cyber Monday. Aussie retailers all around are going in big for Black Friday, and while there have been some gnarly deals so far, the best of the best will make their grand debut tomorrow.
Robot vacuums are a glimpse into the nearby future, when cleaning will become automated so you’ll have more time to focus on your hobbies or quality time with your loved ones. Some of our favourite brands have slashed up to $1,000 off their bestselling models, including the Ecovacs DEEBOT N8, the iRobot Roomba i7+ and the Roborock S7.
Until then, here are the best robot vacuum deals that have launched ahead of this year’s Black Friday sales.
The best robot vacuum deals from Ecovac’s Black Friday sale
- Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 – now $399 using the promo codes ‘BF-N8′ and ‘FRIBLK20′ together (down from $999)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ – now $699 using the promo codes ‘BF-N8PLUS’ and together ‘FRIBLK20′ together (down from $1,099)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT T8 – now $579 (down from $999)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT T8 AIVI – now $699 (down from $1,099)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT T10 PLUS – now $1,299 using the promo codes ‘BF-T10PLUS’ and ‘FRIBLK20′ together (down from $2,199)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 OMNI Robot Vacuum & Mop – now $1,999 using the promo codes ‘BF-X1OMNI’ and ‘FRIBLK20′ together (down from $2,499)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 Plus Robot Vacuum & Mop – now $1,489 (down from $1,899)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 TURBO – now $1,499 (down from $2,499)
The best robovac deals from iRobot’s Black Friday sale
- iRobot Roomba 692 – now $336 (down from $499)
- iRobot Roomba i7+ – $1,149 (down from $1,899)
- iRobot Roomba j7 – now $995 (down from $1,299)
- iRobot Roomba j7+ – now $1,399 (down from $1,799)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ – now $2,299 (down from $2,899)
The best robovac deals from Roborock’s Black Friday sale
- Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum – now $798 (down from $1,199)
- Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum – now $2,099 (down from $2,699)
- Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum with Auto Empty Station – now $1,399 (down from $1,799)
- Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum – now $999 (down from $1,399)
More robovacs on sale
- Coredy R580-W Robot Vacuum – now $224.99 (down from $299.99)
- eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S – now $193.50 (down from $341.85)
- eufy G10 Hybrid Robotic Vacuum – now $259.99 (down from $349.99)
- eufy 25C Robot Vacuum – now $279.65 (down from $399.95)
- Uoni V980Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $627.49 with coupon (down from $929.99)
- yeedi vac 2 pro – now $389.99 (down from $699.99)
Want more deals?
Check out more of Gizmodo Australia’s Black Friday 2022 sale round-ups below:
- The Best Tech Deals From This Year’s Black Friday Sale
- Here Are the 10 Best Black Friday Sales in Australia
- Our Top Picks of The Good Guys’ Black Friday Sale, From Smart TVs to Robo-Vacs
- Suck up an Early Black Friday Deal on Dyson’s Vaccs, Air Purifiers and More
- The Best Black Friday Mobile Deals from Telstra, Vodafone, Optus and More
- Take a Byte Out of These Early Black Friday Deals on PCs, Laptops and Accessories