Take a Byte Out of These Early Black Friday Deals on PCs, Laptops and Accessories

Buying a new PC can have the ol’ wallet strapped for cash at the best of times. But when a major sales event like Black Friday comes around, it’s a great opportunity to nab a more expensive and higher spec laptop than what might have previously been within your budget.

With this year’s Black Friday sale, you can expect to find a whole heap of fantastic deals on big PC brands including HP, Dell and Lenovo. It’s not just limited to laptops, too. The sales goodness also applies to monitors, keyboards, mice, desktops and more accessories.

FYI: Black Friday doesn’t officially kick off until Friday, 25 November, but as you can see, many retailers have gone live with their deals early to soak up all of that salesy goodness. The main event will run over the weekend and conclude around midnight on 28 November, otherwise known as Cyber Monday.

You might see some deals stick around until the end of the month, so if you want to lean into that Type A energy and complete all of your Christmas shopping in November this year, now’s a great time to do it.

Now, onto the Black Friday PC deals.

HP is having a bonanza of a Black Friday sale, including up to 30% off monitors, up to 45% off laptops, up to 35% off all-in-one PCs and up to 49% off accessories.

Black Friday HP Laptop deals:

Desktop and PC deals:

Monitor deals:

Accessories deals:

Explore HP’s full Black Friday sale here.

Love a Mac, but don’t love the price tag? It’s a good thing that Black Friday has discounted up to 10% off the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro at Amazon Australia and Kogan.

If you’re unsure about the difference between the two, it all comes down to size and features. The MacBook Air is designed with portability in mind, while the Pro comes equipped with the handy Touch Bar.

Shop Amazon Australia’s entire Macbook sale here.

Dell’s online store has slashed up to 40% off its laptops for its Black Friday sale, including up to 40% off its Inspiron 16, 30% off its XPS 13 Plus and $660 off an Alienware gaming laptop.

Meanwhile, Dell’s eBay shopfront will let you take an extra 20% off its already discounted range of laptops and accessories using the promo code DELLBF20.

Dell Black Friday laptop deals:

Dell Black Friday desktop and PC deals:

Monitor deals:

Accessory deals:

You can check out the full Dell sale at eBay here. Or you can see the main sale at Dell’s homepage here.

Take up to 59% off on Lenovo laptops, desktops and more when you use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY22.

Meanwhile you can save on a range of Lenovo monitors through Amazon’s Black Friday sale here. Check out the best deals below:

Shop Lenovo’s laptop and desktop sale here.

Need to laptop that’s ultra-portable and designed for success in the office or the classroom? You can’t get much better than a Surface laptop. Among the lightest and thinnest laptops in the world, a Microsoft Surface is ideal for the professional who’s always on the go.

This Black Friday, eBay’s got some special deals that will let you save 20% on your next Microsoft or PC-related accessories using the promo code FRIBLK20. However, eBay Plus members can save 22% instead by using the code FRIBLK22.

Shop the full Microsoft sale here.

Best Black Friday MSI gaming laptop deals

If you want a pro gaming laptop to run your favourite AAA games on, then look no further than MSI’s Black Friday sale. Our top picks from this selection include $720 off the Katana GF66, $580 off the Stealth 15M and $350 off the MSI Modern 14 gaming laptop.

Want more Black Friday 2022 deals?

