Take a Byte Out of These Early Black Friday Deals on PCs, Laptops and Accessories

Buying a new PC can have the ol’ wallet strapped for cash at the best of times. But when a major sales event like Black Friday comes around, it’s a great opportunity to nab a more expensive and higher spec laptop than what might have previously been within your budget.
With this year’s Black Friday sale, you can expect to find a whole heap of fantastic deals on big PC brands including HP, Dell and Lenovo. It’s not just limited to laptops, too. The sales goodness also applies to monitors, keyboards, mice, desktops and more accessories.
FYI: Black Friday doesn’t officially kick off until Friday, 25 November, but as you can see, many retailers have gone live with their deals early to soak up all of that salesy goodness. The main event will run over the weekend and conclude around midnight on 28 November, otherwise known as Cyber Monday.
You might see some deals stick around until the end of the month, so if you want to lean into that Type A energy and complete all of your Christmas shopping in November this year, now’s a great time to do it.
Now, onto the Black Friday PC deals.
Table of Contents
Best Black Friday HP laptop deals
HP is having a bonanza of a Black Friday sale, including up to 30% off monitors, up to 45% off laptops, up to 35% off all-in-one PCs and up to 49% off accessories.
Black Friday HP Laptop deals:
- HP Laptop 14s-dq3026TU – now $356 (down from $649)
- HP Laptop 15s-du4016TU – now $699 (down from $999)
- HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 – now $999 (down from $1,499)
- HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 – now $999 (down from $1,499)
- HP Chromebook x360 14b-cb0000TU – now $599 (down from $799)
Desktop and PC deals:
- OMEN by HP 45L Gaming Desktop – now $3,709 (down from $5,299)
- HP Pavilion Desktop – now $714 (down from $1,099)
- HP Pro 400 G9 Small Form Factor Desktop PC – now $1,335 (down from $1,485)
- HP EliteOne 870 G9 All-In-One Desktop PC Touchscreen – now $2,286 (down from $2,545)
Monitor deals:
- HP M24fe FHD Monitor – now $195 (down from $279)
- HP M27 Webcam Monitor – now $314 (down from $449)
- HP P22h G4 FHD Monitor – now $215 (down from $268)
Accessories deals:
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $229)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $97 (down from $159)
- HyperX Alloy Core RGB Gaming Keyboard – now $55 (down from $79)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset – now $41 (down from $59)
Explore HP’s full Black Friday sale here.
Best Black Friday Apple deals
Love a Mac, but don’t love the price tag? It’s a good thing that Black Friday has discounted up to 10% off the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro at Amazon Australia and Kogan.
If you’re unsure about the difference between the two, it all comes down to size and features. The MacBook Air is designed with portability in mind, while the Pro comes equipped with the handy Touch Bar.
- Apple Macbook Air 13″ 2018 (i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB) – now $969 (down from $1,599)
- Apple MacBook Air 13.6″ 2022 Laptop (8GB RAM, 256GB) – now $1,707 (down from $1,899)
- Apple Macbook Pro 13″ 2020 Touch Bar (i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB) – now $1,399 (down from $2,699)
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.6″ 2022 Laptop (8GB RAM, 256GB) – now $1,797 (down from $1,999)
- Apple Macbook Pro 15″ 2019 Touch Bar (i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB) – now $2,899 (down from $3,899)
Shop Amazon Australia’s entire Macbook sale here.
Best Black Friday Dell laptop deals
Dell’s online store has slashed up to 40% off its laptops for its Black Friday sale, including up to 40% off its Inspiron 16, 30% off its XPS 13 Plus and $660 off an Alienware gaming laptop.
Meanwhile, Dell’s eBay shopfront will let you take an extra 20% off its already discounted range of laptops and accessories using the promo code DELLBF20.
Dell Black Friday laptop deals:
- Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop – now $2,638.90 (down from $3,298.90)
- Alienware M17 R5 Gaming Laptop – now $3,758.48 (down from $4,689.10)
- Dell G15 Gaming Laptop – now $2,238.40 (down from $2,798.40)
- Inspiron 13 5320 Laptop – now $1,558.48 (down from $1,948.10)
- Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 Laptop – now $1,278.64 (down from $1,598)
- Inspiron 16 Laptop – now $1,228.30 (down from $2,148.30)
- XPS 13 Plus Laptop – now $2,448 (down from $3,498.90)
- XPS 17 9720 Laptop – now $3,431.12 (down from $6,598.90)
Dell Black Friday desktop and PC deals:
- Alienware Aurora Ryzen R14 Gaming Desktop – now $2,430.64 (down from $3,798.30)
- Dell XPS 8950 Desktop 12th (Gen Core i9-12900K 32GB RAM 1TB SSD RTX 3080 LHR) – now $3,278.99 (down from $4,098.60)
Monitor deals:
- Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor – now $599.20 (down from $749)
- Dell 24 Monitor – now $255.20 (down from $319)
- Dell 27 Monitor – $239 (down from $299)
- Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $559.20 (down from $699)
Accessory deals:
- Alienware AW610M Gaming Mouse – now $134.64 (down from $168.30)
- Alienware 310H Gaming Headset – now $87.12 (down from $108.90)
- Alienware 510K Low-Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $206.80 (down from $258.50)
You can check out the full Dell sale at eBay here. Or you can see the main sale at Dell’s homepage here.
Best Black Friday Lenovo deals
Take up to 59% off on Lenovo laptops, desktops and more when you use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY22.
- IdeaPad Flex 5i (14″, Gen 7) (Storm Grey) – now $999 (down from $1,549)
- IdeaPad Slim 1 (14″, Gen 7) AMD (Cloud Grey) – now $629 (down from $799)
- IdeaPad Slim 3i (14″, Gen 7) (Arctic Grey) – now $799 (down from $1,019)
- ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 – now $1,282 (down from $1,669)
- ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 1 – now $1,298 (down from $1,919)
- Yoga Duet 7i Gen 6 13″ (Slate Grey) – now $1,299 (down from $1,989)
Meanwhile you can save on a range of Lenovo monitors through Amazon’s Black Friday sale here. Check out the best deals below:
- Lenovo G27-20 Gaming Monitor – now $236.55 (down from $379)
- Lenovo G27q-30 27-inch QHD 165Hz 1ms Monitor – now $399 (down from $479)
- Lenovo Legion Y25-30 Monitor – now $349 (down from $499)
- Lenovo Legion Y27gq-20 Gaming Monitor – now $449 (down from $976.52)
Shop Lenovo’s laptop and desktop sale here.
Best Black Friday Microsoft laptop deals
Need to laptop that’s ultra-portable and designed for success in the office or the classroom? You can’t get much better than a Surface laptop. Among the lightest and thinnest laptops in the world, a Microsoft Surface is ideal for the professional who’s always on the go.
This Black Friday, eBay’s got some special deals that will let you save 20% on your next Microsoft or PC-related accessories using the promo code FRIBLK20. However, eBay Plus members can save 22% instead by using the code FRIBLK22.
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13in (R5/8/256 Platinum) – now $1,199.20 (down from $1,499)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13in (R5/16/256 Black) – now $1,499 (down from $1,799)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (i7/16/512/d Win11 Platinum) – now $2,543 (down from $3,149)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (i5/8/128 Platinum) – now $1,079.20 (down from $1,349)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (i7/16GB/1TB Platinum) – now $2,999 (down from $3,299)
- Surface Pro X (SQ2/16GB/512GB Black) – now $2,199 (down from $2,499)
Shop the full Microsoft sale here.
Best Black Friday MSI gaming laptop deals
If you want a pro gaming laptop to run your favourite AAA games on, then look no further than MSI’s Black Friday sale. Our top picks from this selection include $720 off the Katana GF66, $580 off the Stealth 15M and $350 off the MSI Modern 14 gaming laptop.
- MSI GL66 11UCK 1255AU 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (16GB, 1TB) – now $1,395 (down from $1,799)
- MSI Katana GF66 12UC 018AU 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (8GB, 512GB) – now $1,329 (down from $2,049)
- MSI Modern 14 C12M-215AU 14″ Full HD i5 Laptop (16GB, 512GB) – now $899 (down from $1,249)
- MSI Modern 15 A11MU 1035AU Laptop (8GB, 512GB) – now $899 (down from $1,169)
- MSI Stealth 15M B12UE 014AU 15.6″ Gaming Laptop (16GB, 512GB) – now $1,945 (down from $2,529)
