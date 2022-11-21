Suck up an Early Black Friday Deal on Dyson’s Vaccs, Air Purifiers and More

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Dyson’s just launched its Black Friday sale, so you can get sucked into the best deals early. We all know and love a Dyson vacuum, but there’s a special place in our hearts for its air purifier range and hair styling products – all of which are either on sale or come with a complimentary gift.

Black Friday is set to officially kick off on, well, Friday, 25 November and will run through the weekend, concluding with Cyber Monday on the 28th. That gives you just four full days to nab one of thousands of deals that will be kicking around on everything from vacuums to headphones and laptops.

Until then, make the most of these early bird Dyson bargains by sorting out your Christmas shopping (there’s only four weeks left, people!) or just treat yourself – go on, you deserve it.

Best Black Friday Dyson deals

Best Black Friday Dyson vacuum deals

A surefire sign to know you’re officially an adult is when you get excited about the idea that a new vacuum cleaner is about to arrive on your door step, especially when it’s a Dyson.

Since Dyson doesn’t like to disappoint, you’ll be glad to hear that it’s wiped up to $400 off its elite vacuum range as a Black Friday treat. The best deals include $400 off the Dyson V8 Absolute, $300 off the Dyson V15 Detect Extra and $400 off the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+.

Check out our picks for the best Black Friday Dyson vacuum deals below:

Find more vacuum cleaner bargains via eBay Australia here.

Best Black Friday Dyson air purifier deals

Well, this has got to be the deal of the season – buy yourself a Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool fan heater and you’ll receive a Pure Cool purifying fan for free. Yes, folks, free.

These Dyson fans cost a pretty penny upfront, but they’re so worth it. These fans are compact, clean your air while you sleep and can produce a blast of hot or cool air as you need.

While the Hot+Cool fan heater is a costly $1,099, that Pure Cool purifying fan happens to cost $599. That’s two very expensive, premium cooling instruments for a steal and with summer on the horizon, it’s not a bad investment for what’s sure to be a sticky season.

In case you don’t want a 3-in-1 purifier, heater and fan (seriously?), the Dyson Purifier Cool also happens to be on sale too for $300 off.

Best Black Friday Dyson hair styling deals

This time around, Dyson’s standout hair styling deal is $200 off the Purple/Black Corrale straightener. However, you won’t want to overlook the free gifts that you can score with any of your hair styling purchases. These complimentary gifts range from a smart presentation case to safely store and travel with your straightener or a pair of bonus brushes to detangle or tease your hair.

Here’s the low down on all the free gifts you can score with your purchase:

Check out the rest of Dyson’s Black Friday sale here.

