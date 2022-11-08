You’d Be a Sucker if You Missed These Early Click Frenzy Dyson Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Click Frenzy Main Event is almost here, but we all know that Dyson doesn’t like to disappoint so it’s kicked off their sale a wee bit early. After all, who doesn’t love a Dyson deal.

In case you missed it, the Click Frenzy Main Event will start at 7pm tonight and run for 53 hours until midnight on Thursday, 10 November.

So far, Dyson has slashed up to $400 on its elite vacuum cleaners, $300 on its air purifier fans and assigned a bunch of complimentary goodies to its highly-sought after hair styling products. Yup, if you know someone who’s been hanging out for an Airwrap then it’s a good time to direct them to Dyson’s Click Frenzy sale.

READ MORE Last Chance to Grab One of These Click Frenzy Gaming Deals Before It’s Game Over

Best Click Frenzy Dyson vacuum deals

This time around, the best Dyson vacuum deals you can find from its Click Frenzy sale include $400 off the Dyson V8 Absolute, $350 off Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete and $250 off the Dyson V15 Detect Complete.

You can shop all of the Dyson vacuum cleaner deals below:

Best Click Frenzy Dyson hair styling deals

Save $200 on a Dyson Corrale hair straightener

While Dyson’s bread and butter lie in its vacuum cleaner range, its hair straightener selection is also hot stuff. Unlike other hair straighteners, the Dyson Corrale is the only one that features flexing plates that will gather more hair, offering easier styling and better heat protection for your silky locks.

Get one here for $499 (down from $699) in Purple/Black.

Bonus gift with Dyson Airwrap

Oh, and if you’ve been eyeing one of those fancy Dyson Airwraps that the internet raves about, now’s a good time to nab one with this deal. While they’re not on sale, you can get a selection of bonus accessories with your purchase. You’ll be able to choose between a travel pouch or a travel bag, which are usually valued at $99 each.

Grab a Dyson Airwrap for $899 in one of the following colours: Bright Nickel/Rich Copper | Fuchsia/Bright Nickel

Receive a complimentary gift with a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer purchase

Those who are interested in a new hair dryer can’t overlook the Dyson Supersonic. This bad boy comes with five styling attachments (including one that will tame your flyaways), intelligent heat control and is engineered for an array of different hair types.

Its price hasn’t been marked down, but you can score three complimentary gifts with your purchase. You can choose between a matching hair dryer stand, a 35mm or 45mm vented barrel brush or a Dyson detangling comb. Collectively, these three gifts could add up to $197, so it’s a great bonus if you were planning on buying one anyway.

Pick up a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer here for $599 in your choice of Bright Nickel/Bright Copper or Iron Fuchsia.

Best Click Frenzy Dyson fan deals

We’re due for a stinkin’ hot summer, so it might be time you re-assessed your home’s cooling options. Prepare for the worst by investing in this bladeless Dyson purifier fan.

Not only will it ensure a refreshingly cool breeze is blown in your direction, but it’ll also ensure its clean, purified air that you’re breathing in. It’s an idyllic option for hayfever sufferers who might be having a rough time thanks to those allergenic trees that were planted around capital cities or pet owners with sensitive sniffers.

You can shop it in White/Silver or Black Nickel for $599 (down from $899).

Alternatively, if you’d like to plan ahead, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool air purifier is also on sale for $300 off so you can secure a heater for next year’s winter chill. This one still cools and purifies your air quality, but acts as a 3-in-1 option thanks to its heating function.

Interested in more Click Frenzy Main Event deals? Then run along and check out our full coverage here.