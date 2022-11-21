Here Are the 10 Best Black Friday Sales in Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

To say that there are “a lot of Black Friday deals available” would be a massive understatement. This annual sale event is one of, if not the biggest of the year. While Black Friday 2022 doesn’t officially kick off until Friday, 25 November, that hasn’t stopped many brands and retailers from sending their offers live early.

To help you cut right to the chase and nab the best deals possible, we’ve rounded up the 10 best Black Friday sales in Australia that you need to know about ASAP.

The 10 best Black Friday sales in Australia

Save up to 20% off Sonos speakers

Whether you’re looking to nab a portable speaker for your home or a soundbar so you can get the most out of your home theatre setup, Sonos’ smart speakers are a pretty solid option. The audio brand has launched its Black Friday offerings early, and the good news is that you can currently save up to $300 off a range of its speakers. These include the portable Roam, the great all-rounder One speaker and the powerful Arc soundbar.

Here are the best Black Friday deals that Sonos has on offer:

Shop Sonos’ Black Friday 2022 deals here.

Get a free purifying fan from Dyson

Everyone’s favourite cult stick vacuuming brand is running some massive discounts for Black Friday. If you’re interested in grabbing one of those fancy Dyson stick vacs that you’ve heard so much about, you can currently save up to $400 off one.

Here are some of Dyson’s best deals:

You can also save on a few of Dyson’s other home and beauty appliances.

Dyson is also offering complimentary gifts (valued up to $99) if you pick up an Airwrap multi-styler Complete, and complimentary gifts (valued up to $160) with the Limited Edition Dyson Corrale straightener.

However, Dyson’s most impressive Black Friday offer is easily the bonus Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan you’ll receive for free when you buy a Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan heater. The Dyson Pure Cool is valued at $599, so you’ll get two great fans for the price of one.

Shop Dyson’s Black Friday deals here.

Massive savings on tech and appliances at The Good Guys

When it comes to massive sales, The Good Guys always bring the good. The retailer has slashed prices across a massive range of products. From vacuum cleaners to kitchen appliances, TVs, laptops and more, you name it, and there’s a good chance that The Good Guys are currently running a sale for it.

Here are a few highlight deals to get you started:

If none of these deals are what you’re looking for, don’t stress. The Good Guys will be rolling out more and more Black Friday offers as the week progresses, so be sure to check back regularly.

Shop The Good Guys’ Black Friday deals here.

Save up to 45% off select HP laptops and more

Salve events are always a great opportunity to nab those much-needed PC upgrades or replacements, and Black Friday this year is no different. If you need on over to HP, you can currently nab some pretty solid discounts across a range of gear, including up to 49% off accessories, up to 35% off All-In-One PCS, up to 45% off laptops and up to 30% off monitors.

Here are a few highlight deals from HP’s sale:

Shop HP’s Black Friday 2022 deals here.

Get 20% off Nanoleaf smart lights

We’re big fans of Nanoleaf here at Gizmodo Australia, so we’d be remiss not to mention that you can currently save up to 20% off its range of smart lighting. This sale includes the brand’s modular smart light panels, along with its light strips and smart bulbs. Regardless of what you pick up, these smart lights are a great way to change up the mood and atmosphere of any room they’re installed in.

Here are the best deals available from Nanoleaf’s early Black Friday offers:

Shop Nanoleaf’s Black Friday deals here.

Save over $570 on a PureVPN subscription

A VPN is a fantastic way to add another layer of protection and privacy while online. If you’ve been meaning to pick one up, or your current subscription is about to expire, then you might want to check out PureVPN’s red-hot Black Friday offer.

PureVPN is currently running an offer where you can snag a five-year plan for only $1.41 per month, instead of $10.95 per month. That means you’ll be paying $84.95, instead of $657. That’s a massive saving of $572.05.

The VPN provider is also offering a two-year plan, that includes three months as a bonus, for $1.95 per month, instead of $10.95 per month. This subscription will set you back $46.95, down from $262.80.

Shop PureVPN’s Black Friday deals here.

Massive discounts on PlayStation 5 games

Considering that a new release big-name title for the PlayStation 5 can cost up to $125, we’ll gladly take any discount that brings that price well below the $100 mark. Amazon Australia is currently running a few deals for selected PS4 and PS5 titles, with massive discounts across the board.

Here are some of the best Black Friday PS5 deals available:

If you’re sorted for games, you can also nab the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for $119 (down from $159.95).

Save $500 off the Samsung S22 Ultra

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, smartwatch or tablet, then it’d be a smart idea to check out Samsung’s Black Friday offerings. The tech brand has knocked $500 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, $250 off the Galaxy Watch4 Classic and 50% off the Galaxy Buds Live.

Here are a few highlights from Samsung’s Black Friday sale.

Shop Samsung’s Black Friday 2022 deals here.

Get up to 22% off at eBay

If eBay is your online retailer of choice, then you’ll be excited to learn that you can snag some massive discounts across a broad range of products during Black Friday. If you’re an eBay Plus member, you can save 22% on select purchases when you use the code FRIBLK22. If you don’t have an eBay Plus subscription, you can save 20% on select purchases with the code FRIBLK20

Alongside this sale, a few brands, such as Microsoft, Dyson and KitchenAid, also have a few Black Friday sales listed on their official eBay store. So if you can’t find a good deal directly from these brands, then these eBay shopfronts are a great alternative.

Shop eBay’s Black Friday sales here.

Ecovacs

Have you been hanging out for a price drop on a robot vacuum cleaner? Then we have some good news for you because you can currently nab a couple of deals for Ecovacs handy, smart cleaners. This sale includes $1,000 off the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo, which is nothing to sneeze at.

Here are a few Ecovacs that are currently on sale:

Want more Black Friday 2022 deals?

Check out more of Gizmodo Australia’s Black Friday 2022 sale round-ups below: