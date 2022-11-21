Here Are the 10 Best Black Friday Sales in Australia

To say that there are “a lot of Black Friday deals available” would be a massive understatement. This annual sale event is one of, if not the biggest of the year. While Black Friday 2022 doesn’t officially kick off until Friday, 25 November, that hasn’t stopped many brands and retailers from sending their offers live early.
To help you cut right to the chase and nab the best deals possible, we’ve rounded up the 10 best Black Friday sales in Australia that you need to know about ASAP.
Table of Contents
The 10 best Black Friday sales in Australia
Save up to 20% off Sonos speakers
Whether you’re looking to nab a portable speaker for your home or a soundbar so you can get the most out of your home theatre setup, Sonos’ smart speakers are a pretty solid option. The audio brand has launched its Black Friday offerings early, and the good news is that you can currently save up to $300 off a range of its speakers. These include the portable Roam, the great all-rounder One speaker and the powerful Arc soundbar.
Here are the best Black Friday deals that Sonos has on offer:
- Arc – now $1,199 (down from $1,499)
- Beam (Gen 2) – now $599 (down from $699)
- One – now $259 (down from $319)
- One SL – now $229 (down from $289)
- Roam – now $249 (down from $299)
- Sub (Gen 3) – now $879 (down from $1,099)
Shop Sonos’ Black Friday 2022 deals here.
Get a free purifying fan from Dyson
Everyone’s favourite cult stick vacuuming brand is running some massive discounts for Black Friday. If you’re interested in grabbing one of those fancy Dyson stick vacs that you’ve heard so much about, you can currently save up to $400 off one.
Here are some of Dyson’s best deals:
- Dyson V8 Absolute – now $599 (down from $999)
- Dyson V8 Origin Plus – now $476 (down from $699)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ – now $799 (down from $1,199)
- Dyson V11 vacuum – now $999 (down from $1,199)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute – now $968 (down from $1,299)
- Dyson V15 Detect – now $1,199 (down from $1,499)
You can also save on a few of Dyson’s other home and beauty appliances.
- Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan – now $599 (down from $899)
- Dyson Corrale hair straightener – now $499 (down from $699)
Dyson is also offering complimentary gifts (valued up to $99) if you pick up an Airwrap multi-styler Complete, and complimentary gifts (valued up to $160) with the Limited Edition Dyson Corrale straightener.
However, Dyson’s most impressive Black Friday offer is easily the bonus Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan you’ll receive for free when you buy a Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan heater. The Dyson Pure Cool is valued at $599, so you’ll get two great fans for the price of one.
Shop Dyson’s Black Friday deals here.
Massive savings on tech and appliances at The Good Guys
When it comes to massive sales, The Good Guys always bring the good. The retailer has slashed prices across a massive range of products. From vacuum cleaners to kitchen appliances, TVs, laptops and more, you name it, and there’s a good chance that The Good Guys are currently running a sale for it.
Here are a few highlight deals to get you started:
- ASUS 14″ Pentium Silver 8GB 256GB Laptop – now $499 (down from $799)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless NC Headphones – now $399 (down from $499.95)
- Electrolux Well Q7 Reach Stick Vacuum – now $249 (down from $269)
- Hisense 65″ U8HAU Mini-LED ULED 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,495 (down from $2,799)
- iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum – now $799 (down from $999)
- LG 48″ OLED 4K EVO C2 Smart TV 2022 – now $2,295 (down from $2,776)
- Ninja Foodie Smartlid 14-in-1 Multi Cooker (7.5L) – now $399 (down from $799.99)
- Ninja Nutri Ninja Nutrient & Vitamin Extractor – now $139 (down from $159)
- TCL 65″ C835 Mini LED Google TV 2022 – now $1,488 (down from $2,999)
- Tefal Easy Fry Classic Air Fryer – now $99 (down from $219)
If none of these deals are what you’re looking for, don’t stress. The Good Guys will be rolling out more and more Black Friday offers as the week progresses, so be sure to check back regularly.
Shop The Good Guys’ Black Friday deals here.
Save up to 45% off select HP laptops and more
Salve events are always a great opportunity to nab those much-needed PC upgrades or replacements, and Black Friday this year is no different. If you need on over to HP, you can currently nab some pretty solid discounts across a range of gear, including up to 49% off accessories, up to 35% off All-In-One PCS, up to 45% off laptops and up to 30% off monitors.
Here are a few highlight deals from HP’s sale:
- HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 (13-ay1002AU) – now $999 (down from $1,499)
- HP Laptop (15s-eq1544AU) – now $769 (down from $1,099)
- HP 27″ FHD Monitor (M27fwa) – now $265 (down from $379)
- HP 34″ WQHD Gaming Monitor (X34) – now $594 (down from $849)
- OMEN 45L Gaming Desktop PC (GT22-0016a) – now $3,499 (down from $4,999)
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $299)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Mouse – now $97 (down from $159)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wired Mouse – now $62 (down from $99)
- HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (HX Red) – now $111 (down from $179)
Shop HP’s Black Friday 2022 deals here.
Get 20% off Nanoleaf smart lights
We’re big fans of Nanoleaf here at Gizmodo Australia, so we’d be remiss not to mention that you can currently save up to 20% off its range of smart lighting. This sale includes the brand’s modular smart light panels, along with its light strips and smart bulbs. Regardless of what you pick up, these smart lights are a great way to change up the mood and atmosphere of any room they’re installed in.
Here are the best deals available from Nanoleaf’s early Black Friday offers:
- Nanoleaf Canvas Starter Kit (9 Panels) – now $279.99 (down from $349.99)
- Nanoleaf Lines Starter Kit (9 Lines) – now $279.99 (down from $349.99)
- Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Starter Kit (5 Panels)– now $151.99 (down from $189.99)
- Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Starter Kit (9 Panels) – now $279.99 (down from $349.99)
- Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Starter Kit (9 Panels) – now $279.99 (down from $349.99)
- Essentials Light Strip – now $79.99 (down from $99.99)
- Essentials Smart Bulbs (3-pack) – now $79.99 (down from $99.99)
Shop Nanoleaf’s Black Friday deals here.
Save over $570 on a PureVPN subscription
A VPN is a fantastic way to add another layer of protection and privacy while online. If you’ve been meaning to pick one up, or your current subscription is about to expire, then you might want to check out PureVPN’s red-hot Black Friday offer.
PureVPN is currently running an offer where you can snag a five-year plan for only $1.41 per month, instead of $10.95 per month. That means you’ll be paying $84.95, instead of $657. That’s a massive saving of $572.05.
The VPN provider is also offering a two-year plan, that includes three months as a bonus, for $1.95 per month, instead of $10.95 per month. This subscription will set you back $46.95, down from $262.80.
Shop PureVPN’s Black Friday deals here.
Massive discounts on PlayStation 5 games
Considering that a new release big-name title for the PlayStation 5 can cost up to $125, we’ll gladly take any discount that brings that price well below the $100 mark. Amazon Australia is currently running a few deals for selected PS4 and PS5 titles, with massive discounts across the board.
Here are some of the best Black Friday PS5 deals available:
- Deathloop – now $25 (down from $99.95)
- Demon’s Souls – now $52.95 (down from $124.95)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – now $25 (down from $99.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $64.95 (down from $109.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $49 (down from $124.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $49 (down from $124.95)
- The Last Of Us: Part 1 – now $69 (down from $124.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $55.95 (down from $124.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $56.45 (down from $99.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $39 (down from $94.95)
If you’re sorted for games, you can also nab the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset for $119 (down from $159.95).
Save $500 off the Samsung S22 Ultra
If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, smartwatch or tablet, then it’d be a smart idea to check out Samsung’s Black Friday offerings. The tech brand has knocked $500 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, $250 off the Galaxy Watch4 Classic and 50% off the Galaxy Buds Live.
Here are a few highlights from Samsung’s Black Friday sale.
- Galaxy Buds Live – now $124.50 (down from $249)
- Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (128GB) – now $674 (down from $1,349)
- Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB) – now $1,349 (down from $1,849)
- Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi, 256GB) – now $1,049 (down from $1,249)
- Galaxy Watch4 Classic – now $250 (down from $599)
Shop Samsung’s Black Friday 2022 deals here.
Get up to 22% off at eBay
If eBay is your online retailer of choice, then you’ll be excited to learn that you can snag some massive discounts across a broad range of products during Black Friday. If you’re an eBay Plus member, you can save 22% on select purchases when you use the code FRIBLK22. If you don’t have an eBay Plus subscription, you can save 20% on select purchases with the code FRIBLK20
Alongside this sale, a few brands, such as Microsoft, Dyson and KitchenAid, also have a few Black Friday sales listed on their official eBay store. So if you can’t find a good deal directly from these brands, then these eBay shopfronts are a great alternative.
Shop eBay’s Black Friday sales here.
Ecovacs
Have you been hanging out for a price drop on a robot vacuum cleaner? Then we have some good news for you because you can currently nab a couple of deals for Ecovacs handy, smart cleaners. This sale includes $1,000 off the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo, which is nothing to sneeze at.
Here are a few Ecovacs that are currently on sale:
- Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI – now $799 (down from $1,099)
- Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 – now $586 (down from $999)
- Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8+ – now $799 (down from $899)
- Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo – now $1,499 (down from $2,499)
- Ecovacs N8+ – now $699 (down from $1,499)
