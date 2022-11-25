An AirTag Led Victoria Police to the Arrest of Two People

Merely minutes ago, we updated our article on how to tell if you’re being tracked by an AirTag. Thankfully, the criminals at the centre of this story we’re about to tell didn’t read it.

Victoria Police’s Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit detectives this week seized a firearm, ammunition and suspected stolen goods with the help of an Apple AirTag.

"Hey Siri, find my burglar."



While it’s hard to know when exactly your things may be stolen, this is a good example of sticking an AirTag to said things.

According to a statement from Victoria Police, police responded when the burglary victim alerted police that his AirTag, which was located within some of his stolen property, appeared to be pinging elsewhere at about 3.30 am AEDT.

Police did some police work and ended up at a unit where the AirTag was pinging. They then arrested two people and, with a warrant in tow, seized a firearm, some ammunition and suspected stolen goods.

In case you’re unfamiliar, AirTags are small, circular metal discs, slightly larger and thicker than an Australian one-dollar coin. Once paired with your Apple ID, the tag’s location will be shown in the “Find My” app, whenever location data are available. Each tag transmits a unique identifier using Bluetooth. Any compatible Apple device within range (up to 100 metres in ideal conditions) will then relay that identifier to Apple’s servers, along with its own location data. The tag’s owner can then log onto the Find My app and access those location details, and bingo — you now have a pretty good idea of where your item is.

You also can set up pings on your own AirTag that tells you that your item is near you, or no longer near you.

Victoria Police didn’t say a whole lot more on the case, but they did say the two teens, aged 16 and 18, are “currently assisting police with their enquiries”.

It’s unknown what is next for Constable AirTag, but after finishing their undercover assignment they may go back to tracking luggage.