The ACCC Wants You To Check if You Have a Faulty LG Home Solar Battery

The ACCC has issued an update on a battery recall for specific home solar energy batteries, which pose a serious and deadly risk to users.

“This recall has been updated twice to include new models, affected systems and dates of manufacture, so even if your battery was not recalled previously, you must check your battery’s serial number again,” ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said.

“Unfortunately, since October 2019 there have been nine reported incidents involving these types of batteries in Australia resulting in property damage and one injury. We do not want to see any more incidents or injuries.”

Solar storage batteries are probably familiar to you as big boxes with lights in your garage or backyard wall. They’re part of the package deal that is home solar, storing the excess energy that doesn’t go directly into use from the panels installed on your roof. They’re very important in the shift to renewables.

The ACCC, the government body tasked with protecting consumers and ensuring safe competition, is urging home solar users to check their batteries if they are affected by the recall. If so, they must contact the manufacturer immediately.

Affected systems are at risk of overheating, catching fire, serious injuries, death and property damage.

From November 21, the ACCC will be contacting almost 5,000 households about the risks of dangerous LG solar batteries, to raise awareness about the safety recall. These households may contain recalled batteries.

Batteries were initially recalled on February 25, 2021 in Australia. Consumers are urged to turn the batteries off and contact the manufacturer for a full replacement or refund. The ACCC says that LG will provide compensation for customers with higher energy bills because of faulty batteries.

LG and SolaX are trying to trace an additional 3,000 recalled batteries, after 2,900 were replaced or removed already. 1,400 batteries have been switched off or have had their charging capacity reduced to 75 per cent (with an update) to reduce the overheating risk, while the owner either replaces the unit or receives a refund.

LG has also identified 10,000 additional batteries that are at risk of overheating. The company has proposed the installation of diagnostic software to identify and shut down fault batteries, which LG will then replace for free. The ACCC says that this is currently being assessed by energy safety regulators.

In total, about 7,500 batteries have been recalled.

What consumers should do

The ACCC urges affected consumers to do the following things:

Immediately, if you own a battery designed by LG (which may have an AGL Energy, Baywa, CSR, Energy Australia, Krannich Solar, MMEM, One Stop Warehouse, Rheem, Solar Juice, SolaX or Sonepar badge), you should check the serial number on the LG website. If your battery is part of the recall, the website will tell you.

If your battery has been recalled, you should switch it off immediately. You should then either contact the installer, contact LG Energy Solution (1300 677 273) or email productau@lgensol.com.

You should then contact the manufacturer and tell them that you have a recalled battery and have arranged a remedy.

If you have an LG, Redback, Red Earth, Eguana or VARTA battery, call 1300 677 273 or email productau@lgensol.com (the same contact information as listed above).

If you have a SolaX or Opal battery, call SolaX Power on 1300 476 529, or email service@solaxpower.com.

Which specific battery models are affected by the recall?

The following batteries are affected by the recall and are eligible for a replacement from LG. The ACCC has included the dimensions of these battery systems. Opal, Redback, Red Earth Drop Bear, Eguana Evolve and VARTA systems have been added to the list as of November 21, 2022.

LG Chem RESU3.3 , 452 x 403 x 20 mm

, 452 x 403 x 20 mm LG Chem RESU6.5 , 452 x 656 x 120 mm

, 452 x 656 x 120 mm LG Chem RESU10 , 452 x 484 x 227 mm

, 452 x 484 x 227 mm LG Chem RESU13 , 452 x 626 x 227 mm

, 452 x 626 x 227 mm LG Chem RESU7H Type-R , 744 x 692 x 206 mm

, 744 x 692 x 206 mm LG Chem RESU10H Type-R , 744 x 907x 206mm

, 744 x 907x 206mm LG Chem RESU10H Type-R secondary , 744 x 907 x 206mm

, 744 x 907 x 206mm LG Chem RESU10H Type-C , 744 x 907x 206mm

, 744 x 907x 206mm SolaX PowerStation , 1570 x 750x x340 mm

, 1570 x 750x x340 mm Opal Storage (system size) , 750 x 1550 x 410 mm (approx.)

, 750 x 1550 x 410 mm (approx.) Redback Sh5000 (system size) , 518 x 1960 x 360 mm

, 518 x 1960 x 360 mm Red Earth Drop Bear (system size), 1300 x 2020 x 560 mm

1300 x 2020 x 560 mm Eguana Evolve (system size), 528 – 2244 x 782 x 400 mm

528 – 2244 x 782 x 400 mm VARTA Neo Pulse (system size), 600 x 690 186 mm

Your battery solution may have been installed by a solar storage retailer, such as AGL Energy, Baywa, CSR, Energy Australia, Krannich Solar, MMEM, One Stop Warehouse, Rheem, Solar Juice, SolaX, Sonepar (as Solar Plus Solutions) and Supply Partners.

The batteries can have their charge reduced to lower the risk of fires, however, the ACCC and LG stress that they’ll need to be replaced to work optimally.

“Of the 7256 affected batteries, approximately 1,736 are installed in systems connected via the internet and can be charge reduced to 75 per cent remotely by LG. The remaining 5,520 need to be charge reduced by a qualified technician on-site (including SolaX’s 1,800 units),” an ACCC notice in May added.

Stay safe and check your battery serial number online.

This article has been updated since it was first published.