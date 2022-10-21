There’s Still Hope for Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy

Joker: Folie à Deux adds another major mystery role. Wild rumours allege that Adam Driver could join Fantastic Four. The new Goosebumps show expands its cast. Plus, what’s coming on the next American Horror Story: NYC. Spoilers get!

Joker: Folie à Deux

According to Deadline, Harry Lawtey (Industry) has joined the cast of the upcoming Joker sequel in an undisclosed but “big” role.

Mother, May I?

Deadline also reports Kyle Gallner and Holland Roden are attached to star in Mother, May I?, the directorial debut of Laurence Vannicelli in which “a man’s fiancée starts behaving like his recently deceased mother, leading him to confront his deepest traumas to free her from the bewildering possession.”

Fantastic Four

Meanwhile, the latest episode of the Hot Mic podcast (via Comic Book) alleges Marvel is courting Adam Driver to play Doctor Doom in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

The Rian Johnson Star Wars Trilogy

In a recent interview with Variety, Rian Johnson confirmed he’s “still talking” to Kathleen Kennedy about his planned Star Wars trilogy.

I have talked to [Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy] about it and we’re still talking about it. I had such an amazing experience making The Last Jedi. It’s entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting this [Glass Onion] out and making the next one of these [Knives Out sequels]…the answer is I don’t know.

The Exorcist

In conversation with The Wrap, David Gordon Green revealed he’s done a “crap-load of research for the past two years” in preparation for his “dead serious” new Exorcist trilogy.

We’re about to begin on a very different type of technical journey than Halloween. I don’t even necessarily categorise it as a horror film, although it’s very horror appealing, it’s psychological and dramatic. It doesn’t have the fun tension-breakers that Halloween would have, because you can’t lean into any of the more campy qualities that I think we enjoy from time to time in the Halloween movies. It’s dead serious and pretty straightforward, and I don’t know, I’m excited about it.

The Friendship Game

Meanwhile, Peyton List buys a Lament Configuration-esque puzzle at a garage sale with the ability to create murderous duplicates of its challengers in the trailer for The Friendship Game.

Goosebumps

Rachel Harris has joined the cast of the upcoming Goosebumps series at Disney+ as Nora, “Jeff’s (Will Price) mother and an unassuming waitress at a local café that dabbles in sorcery.” [Variety]

The Bequeathed

Deadline additionally has word Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho is developing The Bequeathed, a new series at Netflix focusing on “a young woman who inherits family land upon the sudden death of her uncle and finds herself mired in strange events that unravel deeply buried family troubles.” Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Park Byung-eun, and Ryu Kyung-soo are attached to star.

House of the Dragon

Comic Book has photos from this Sunday’s season finale of House of the Dragon. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: HBO

Photo: HBO

Photo: HBO

American Horror Story: NYC

Finally, the mystery unravels in the trailer for the next two episodes of American Horror Story: NYC.

