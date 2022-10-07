The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Finale Trailer Is Here to Rule Them All

The first chapter of the latest Lord of the Rings saga is about to close and wow does it look like it’s going to be massive. At New York Comic Con, the team behind Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveiled a special trailer for the show’s first season finale, which debuts October 14 and things are certainly going to go out with a bang.

It looks like we’ll get the culmination of several stories and mysteries that have been teased throughout the season — plus, we’d expect, more questions and theories to ponder as we patiently await season two. Here’s the trailer (which is 90% footage from episodes 1-6, so it’s mostly spoiler free if you haven’t seen episode seven yet).

Beyond just the trailer, news broke that Fiona Apple will have a song in the finale and that Felicia Day (The Guild, Supernatural) is going to host the official The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Official Podcast on Amazon Music. It’ll feature analysis and interviews about the first season from showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, as well as stars Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, and others. That also debuts October 14.

It sounds like, besides everything that happens in the finale, Amazon is making sure Lord of the Rings fans will have plenty to engage with as the team gets to work on season two. Here’s a trailer for the podcast.

The first seven episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are now on Prime Video with the big season one final coming at 12 a.m. EST on October 14. What’s going to happen? What does it all mean? We’ll have you covered, so come back and read all our reactions after the finale.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.