The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Unleashes Merry Marvel Studios Mayhem

Finding the holiday spirit becomes a mission in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Another Marvel Studios Special Presentation takes us back into the MCU for another side quest, this time with familiar heroes for the holidays after introducing new ones in Halloween’s Werewolf by Night.

And in our first look at James Gunn’s take on the holidays we get to see the Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap someone special to cheer up Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). Namely Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) take it upon themselves to deliver the goods in the only way they can.

Our Holiday gift to you – 11.25.22 – only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/1M0Ky89sWA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2022

