The Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer Really Emphasises the Doom

When we last left Doom Patrol, Madame Rouge had joined the group, Cliff’s brain was stuck in a giant robot body, and they had access to a time machine. What could go wrong? As usual for the Doom Patrol, everything.

The only official word on season four has been this: “In the upcoming fourth season, the team unexpectedly travels to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?” That, and Madeline Zima will play Casey Brinke, a relatively recent Doom Patrol character who serves as Danny the Street’s avatar.

Honestly, I am surprised — very pleasantly surprised! — that Doom Patrol survived HBO Max’s culling. It’s so relentless weird and so uninterested in superheroes that it’s as unique and offbeat as the characters themselves.

The fourth season of Doom Patrol will arrive on HBO Max December 8, with a second half airing some time in 2023.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.