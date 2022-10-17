Major Outage Hits Telstra Customers

Telstra customers have taken to Twitter to complain about a less-than-ideal service experience this morning, with the telco replying to tweets asking if there was an outage with advice to DM them instead of talking it out over social media.

While Telstra hasn’t made a post of its own that details the outage, it replied to one Twitter user with confirmation that its 4G network was “currently experiencing technical problems”.

Hi Karl, thanks for reaching out, our 4G network is currently experiencing some technical problems that our team is working on. We're hoping to have it resolved as soon as possible. – Lauren — Telstra (@Telstra) October 17, 2022

At this stage, it’s hard to determine where exactly the issue lies and if it’s a nationwide or even service-wide outage. This is because Telstra’s outage page requires you to enter specific addresses to see if there are any interruptions near you. Twitter users from Sydney’s Lane Cove area seem to be affected most by the outage, but this could just mean they’re being the most vocal about it.

Down Detector, meanwhile, has been showing user-reported problems since around 6 am AEDT.

The reported problems are spanning mobile data and broadband, but also with voice calls over the Telstra network.

A Telstra spokesperson has since confirmed with Gizmodo Australia there’s an outage affecting calls.

“We’re working to fix an issue that is affecting calls for some of our mobile customers. Data and texts are working,” they said.

“Restarting your phone or switching Aeroplane mode on and off may help.”

The spokesperson added: “We know this isn’t a good start to the morning and we thank everyone for their patience”.

Telstra also gave advice of turning your phone onto Aeroplane Mode and off again on Twitter, too.

We’ll update this article as we learn more.

This article has been updated since it was first published.