What Should I Watch on Prime Video? Here Are 5 TV Shows and Movies Coming in November

Amazon Prime Video is pretty dry this month, giving us only a handful of nerdy new releases to binge. The upside is the few goodies Amazon’s streaming service is debuting in November will provide an answer to that question we all have: What should I watch on Prime Video?

There are only a few things coming to Prime Video this month, but a lot hit the Gizmodo Australia brief, so to make things a little easier, we’ve narrowed a list down to five new releases to sink your teeth into.

What’s new on Prime Video?

What should I watch on Prime Video?

In order of release in Australia, here are five TV shows and movies that we reckon you should watch on Prime Video.

Blacklight – November 5

Hello Liam Neeson. So in this 2022 flick, Neeson is Travis Block, a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, he finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect. Look, the storyline isn’t exactly groundbreaking, but it’s got action for days.

The People We Hate At The Wedding – November 18

There isn’t much known about The People We Hate At The Wedding, except that it stars Kristen Bell, Allison Janney and a bunch of other great names and that this is the plot: Family tensions ramp up among siblings in the week leading up to their half-sister’s wedding in the country. We’ll be watching it. Side note: Kristen Bell loves a long title.

Dog – November 19

Dog is a fun movie that knows what it is. Starring Channing Tatum, Dog is about two former Army Rangers that are paired against their will on a road trip (spoiler: one of them is a canine).

Good Night Oppy – November 23

Good Night Oppy tells the true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows Opportunity’s journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

Inglourious Basterds – November 26

From Mr Tarantino, Inglourious Basterds is a 2009 war film that tells an alternate history story of two plots to overthrow Nazi Germany – one planned by Shosanna Dreyfus, a young French Jewish cinema proprietor, and the other by the British; but is ultimately conducted solely by a team of Jewish American soldiers led by First Lieutenant Aldo Raine. Anyway, it’s a great flick. Give it a watch later this month if you haven’t already.

What else should I watch on Prime Video?

