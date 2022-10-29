Rihanna Releases Music Video For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack

It’s finally happening, a new Rihanna single after a long drought. And no we’re not dancing, the global icon has provided an emotional ballad for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Thanks Marvel Studios and Disney.

“Lift Me Up” is the leading single from the film’s soundtrack inspired by the extraordinary life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred as T’Challa in Black Panther. The moving tribute is written by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler.

Watch the music video below helmed by the movie’s director of photography, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and featuring footage from the film. Prepare the tissues because it’s a rousing and transformative work of art.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack features two new singles from Rihanna that will be available November 4 upon release from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. The release is produced by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score, which is composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson, will be available on November 11 from Hollywood Records.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will open theatrically on November 11 2022.

