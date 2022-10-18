Plenty of Fish Hopes Playing Games Will Attract Daters Back to Its App

You remember Plenty of Fish? You don’t? That’s ok. In a world of infinite Tinders and Hinges, Plenty of Fish has definitely slipped to the end of the list of go-to dating apps. In a bid to reinvent themselves, the company is looking to rebrand their efforts at playing Cupid by launching an in-app game tomorrow.

According to a report from Fast Company, Plenty of Fish will be featuring a new game called Cue’d Up in their app in an attempt to get people meeting before actually matching. Cue’d Up will see a maximum of six users answering various prompts across four rounds, before voting on who has the best answers.

From there, users within the group can send each other likes and when two people like each other, they can begin matching. Cue’d Up is expected to be available twice a week at specific times, and is being rolled out with other app updates like a modernised colour scheme and new interface.

“We thought games were just a natural thing that people could do online together,” said Malgosia Green, Plenty of Fish CEO, to Fast Company. “And so our games are very much oriented to try to replicate that sort of easy, casual, in-real-life spark that happens at, say, the backyard barbecue.”

In addition to the company’s desperate bid to get people using the app by introducing a game, Plenty of Fish has also opened up a Vancouver gallery of dick picks. No, not those dick picks, the company has a cheeky new online campaign to discuss the sending of unsolicited dick pics. The Gallery of Dick Picks consists not of phallic imager, but of portraits depicting men named Richard — Dick for short. See what they did there?

Let’s face it, Plenty of Fish has to come up with new ways to stand out as apps like Hinge, Tinder, and Bumble have become the crème de la crème of hookup and dating culture in recent years. Fast Company, citing Sensor Tower, says that Plenty of Fish has seen a decline in user downloads since 2019, which is not surprising as young adults are reaching for other apps over Plenty of Fish. Meanwhile, Hinge’s monthly active users grew 344% year-over-year in January 2022 compared to 2019.